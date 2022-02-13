Mike Myers’ Super Bowl commercial features return of Dr. Evil, Austin Powers crew in General Motors takeover

Mike Myers returns as his villain Dr. Evil in a General Motors Super Bowl ad. Pic credit: General Motors/YouTube

With Mike Myers’ Super Bowl commercial, viewers get to see the return of his iconic villain Dr. Evil along with other characters from the Austin Powers films.

Myers, who famously appeared on Saturday Night Live while launching into a movie career, is also joined by several familiar castmates from the popular movies.

They’re staging a takeover at General Motors to help promote their electric vehicles on Super Bowl Sunday and are sure to have fans reminiscing about the spy comedy films. Myers has even commented on doing another.

Watch Mike Myers’ Super Bowl commercial for GM

Many of this year’s Super Bowl commercials are going big as they’ll feature stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Zendaya, and Scarlett Johansson. Several ads will go back in time with some stars popping up to reprise old roles, like Jim Carrey from The Cable Guy.

Carrey’s cable guy is one of several villainous characters from classic movies that will appear in the ads. Actor and comedian Mike Myers will also reprise the role of Dr. Evil, or Dr. EV-il, in an advertisement for General Motors.

The commercial has him holding one of those hilarious meetings with his cohorts as they discuss their latest plans for the world. Things continually go off-topic with funny exchanges between Dr. Evil and his son, Scott Evil (Seth Green), and Dr. Evil and right-hand man, Number Two (Rob Lowe).

Luckily, Frau Farbissina (Mindy Sterling) is also there to keep things on track, using a riding crop to swat Dr. Evil on his hand if he starts to deviate from their ambitious plan.

The 90-second spot promotes GM’s electric vehicles, as Dr. Evil vows they’re going “all-electric.” The company states they plan to have 30 EVs globally by 2025.

“Climate change just got a new enemy and he’s one EVil son of a Belgian. Dr. EV-il is going electric to stop climate change from ruining Earth before he can,” the YouTube description says with the hashtag “#EVerybodyIn.”

Dr. EV-il | #EVerybodyIn | 90 Second Spot

Watch this video on YouTube

Myers played Dr. Evil in Austin Powers trilogy

Mike Myers, 58, rose to fame as a Saturday Night Live cast member from 1989 until 2015. Myers delivered many classic characters during that time, including Wayne from his popular sketch Wayne’s World, which featured castmate Dana Carvey as Garth.

While still appearing on the show, he started doing films, including two Wayne’s World movies with Carvey. In 1998, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery arrived. Myers held down multiple roles in the film but most notably played the title character and his nemesis Dr. Evil.

A sequel arrived in 1999 called Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, followed by 2003’s Austin Powers in Goldmember. He won the MTV Movie Award for Best Villain in the first two films and Best Comedic Performance in the third.

The second film introduced Verne Troyer to the cast as Mini-Me, a smaller clone of Dr. Evil. He reprised the role in Goldmember. Sadly, Troyer passed away in April 2018 at the age of 49.

In addition to Myers, Lowe, Green, Troyer, and Sterling, other cast members appearing in the various films included Elizabeth Hurley, Heather Graham, Beyonce Knowles, and Michael Caine.

Myers teased possibility of fourth Austin Powers film

During an appearance on NBC’s Today this past Thursday, Myers spoke about the ad, and Al Roker asked him about the possibility of doing a fourth Austin Powers movie.

“I would love to do one,” Myers said, joking, “We’ll see. I can neither confirm, nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a program should it exist or not exist.”

Mike Myers Teases Possibility Of 4th 'Austin Powers' Movie, New Super Bowl Ad

Watch this video on YouTube

In addition to several Wayne’s World and three Austin Powers films, Myers provided the voice for Shrek in four animated movies and portrayed EMI executive Ray Foster in Bohemian Rhapsody. He’ll next appear in The Pentaverate on Netflix, a mini-series about a Canadian journalist trying to uncover the truth and possibly save the world and himself.

Viewers will see Mike Myers’ Super Bowl commercial during the game on Sunday, February 13, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30/5:30c on NBC.