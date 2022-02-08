Beyonce stuns in red latex and a blonde bob for new Ivy Park collection

Beyonce Knowles poses in Instagram photos for her newest collection with IVY PARK. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Beyonce posted a series of red-hot photos and videos to her athleisure brand’s Instagram account on Monday.

The pop icon took to the brand’s account to announce the release of IVY PARK‘s newest line, the Valentine’s Day-inspired “IVY HEART” collection.

As a collaboration with popular athletics brand Adidas, the new line features predominantly red-colored clothing with pops of latex and snakeskin mixed in.

Beyonce takes to social media to promote release of new IVY PARK line

In a series of six posts uploaded to the brand’s Instagram account yesterday, Beyonce is seen posing in bright red, eye-catching clothing. The first three posts include her in a red latex dress with puffy sleeves and matching gloves. She is also wearing a red hat with the brand’s name “IVY PARK” written across it. The look is all tied together with a new hairdo for her than what she normally has in her own Instagram photos — a short, blonde bob cut with straight-across bangs.

The first three posts also include Beyonce shown as a still photo, while a red and black snake slowly moves behind her in the background.

The next three posts are still photos. Two of the shots feature her in the same outfit, and one in a red, low-cut power suit with a matching snakeskin shawl and clutch.

And, of course, let’s not leave out the accompanying red lipstick and red/black nails.

Fans of Beyonce and her brand can expect to have her new collection in their hands very soon. She announced the release dates for the new line with her caption for all six posts that read, “BEY MINE | adidas.com FEB 9 + select stores globally FEB 10. #IVYHEART #adidasxIVYPARK”

A promotional video was also posted to the official IVY PARK YouTube channel, which features even more outfits that will be available with the new line.

#IVYHEART | BEY MINE

Watch this video on YouTube

The origin behind Beyonce’s brand, Ivy Park

Although Beyonce is most notably known as a singer, actress, and performer, fans were excited to hear of her launching a fashion brand back in 2016. Originally releasing the brand as a co-founder with TOPSHOP, she reclaimed her company in 2018 and took total control of the ownership. In 2019, Beyonce announced that the company would be collaborating with Adidas in “the partnership of a lifetime.”

This officially made her the first black woman to ever obtain full controlled ownership over an athleisure brand. It seems they don’t call her “Queen Bey” for nothing.

Today, the brand is known for its inclusivity, with silhouettes for all genders and sizes ranging from XXXS to 4XL.

When it comes to the origin of the brand’s name, each word represents an important part of Beyonce’s life. The first part of the name stems from her now 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. As a proud Texas native, the second half “PARK” comes from Parkwood Park in Houston. According to an interview Beyonce did with Elle, the park was where Beyonce found her strength as a young person.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, fans can be sure to check out the adidas X IVY PARK dropping worldwide this Thursday. Whether customers are looking for a bright red power outfit or a matching sweat set, the BEY MINE collection is sure to deliver quality clothing for all body types.