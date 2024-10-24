Menendez Brothers could walk free as prosecutors officially push for resentencing 

In a stunning development, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has recommended that Erik and Lyle Menendez be resentenced for the brutal 1989 murders of their parents, potentially setting the stage for their release after spending 34 years behind bars.

The brothers, who were sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without the possibility of parole, now have a renewed chance at freedom, but the decision will ultimately lie with the courts.

Lyle Menendez, 21 at the time, and his younger brother Erik, who was just 18, admitted to shooting their parents, entertainment executive José Menendez and their mother Kitty Menendez, in the family’s Beverly Hills mansion.

Their defense centered around claims of longstanding sexual abuse by their father, with the brothers saying they believed their parents were about to kill them to prevent the revelation of the abuse.

This shocking case captivated the nation, resulting in their conviction and life sentences. However, the tide may be turning in their favor.

Extended family members have come forward, urging the courts to show leniency, arguing that in today’s climate, which is more sensitive to the impacts of sexual abuse, the brothers likely would not have been convicted of first-degree murder or given such harsh sentences.

George Gascón admits that the prosecutor’s office remains divided

George Gascón echoed the sentiments in his recommendation for resentencing, although he acknowledged that opinions in his office remain divided.

While some believe the brothers should stay behind bars for the remainder of their lives, others feel that their long journey of rehabilitation and redemption should not be ignored.

Since their incarceration, both Menendez brothers have reportedly displayed exemplary behavior. Gascón emphasized that the resentencing investigation focuses not only on the crime itself but also on the rehabilitation of the individuals involved.

He highlighted their contributions to fellow inmates, particularly those dealing with trauma and disabilities. Lyle, in particular, has worked to negotiate better living conditions within the prison system.

Gascon details how the Menendez brothers could be released

Gascón also pointed to the influence of a recent documentary that reignited public interest in the case, noting that it led to numerous requests for a review. He strongly believes the brothers have paid their debt to society and should be considered for release, especially given their age at the time of the crime.

The motion for resentencing will be filed in court tomorrow, and a final decision will rest with the judge. If resentenced, the brothers could face 50 years to life but would be eligible for youthful parole, possibly allowing them to walk free after three decades behind bars.