Menendez brothers case: Gavin Newsom sets deadline for parole decision

The Menendez brothers’ decades-long fight for freedom is reaching a pivotal moment as California Governor Gavin Newsom sets a deadline for their parole hearing.

The hearing, scheduled for June 13, will determine whether Lyle and Erik Menendez still pose a risk to society after spending more than 30 years behind bars.

According to TMZ, Newsom revealed the news on his podcast, explaining that the parole board will conduct a risk assessment before forwarding its findings to his desk for a final decision on clemency.

The brothers also have an alternative legal avenue: the report will be sent to a judge for possible resentencing, which could lead to their early release based on time served.

While Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has voiced opposition to any resentencing, Newsom’s decision to move forward suggests that the case is gaining momentum.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

With public interest reignited and the parole board playing a crucial role, the Menendez brothers’ fate now hinges on whether they can successfully argue for their freedom.

How changing laws could impact the Menendez case

California has recently enacted legal reforms that may work in the Menendez brothers’ favor.

One key change is a shift in how courts assess claims of abuse in violent crime cases, allowing for a more nuanced look at defendants who argue self-defense due to past trauma, also known as imperfect self-defense in California.

If a judge determines that evidence of abuse should have been considered more seriously during their original trials, the brothers could be granted a resentencing hearing with a potentially reduced sentence.

Additionally, the state has expanded eligibility for parole to individuals convicted as young adults, acknowledging that brain development continues into a person’s mid-20s.

At the time of the murders, Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18, which could factor into their parole board’s decision.

Advocates argue that these reforms are designed for cases like the Menendez brothers’, where mitigating factors such as alleged childhood abuse were not fully considered in the original sentencing.

A growing movement for the Menendez brothers’ release

The Menendez brothers’ case has sparked a widespread online movement advocating for their freedom.

The Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and a subsequent documentary played a significant role in shifting public perception, with younger generations questioning whether justice was truly served.

The case has also gained support from legal experts and celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, who argue that their harsh sentencing failed to take into account their claims of self-defense.

With renewed media attention, supporters believe that their upcoming parole hearing represents their best chance yet at securing release.

However, opposition remains strong, with prosecutors maintaining that the murders were premeditated and not the result of years of abuse. However, no living member of the Menendez family opposes their release.

The final decision will come down to the parole board, the courts, and ultimately Governor Newsom, who will have the final say on their clemency bid.