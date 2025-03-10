The Menendez brothers’ uncle, who opposed their release, dies at 91

Milton Andersen, the uncle of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who staunchly opposed their release from prison, has died at the age of 91.

Anamaria Baralt confirmed his passing in a TikTok video on Sunday, revealing that he succumbed to cancer.

“I wanted you to hear that Milton Andersen, Lyle and Erik’s uncle from the other side of the family, did pass away from cancer,” Anamaria Baralt said.

She cautioned against celebrating his death, noting that he was the only family member who opposed the Menendez brothers’ release.

Baralt acknowledged his opposition came from a place of love for his sister, Kitty Menendez, the brothers’ mother.

Despite this, she hoped the case would be reconsidered, as no remaining family members opposed their release.

Milton’s opposition to the Menendez brothers’ release

An obituary from the Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home in Illinois also announced his death on March 4. Andersen was a vocal critic of his nephews’ efforts to secure parole, arguing that the 1989 murders of their parents were motivated by greed rather than alleged abuse.

His opposition continued in 2024 when he reiterated his stance through attorney Kathy Cady. With his passing, no immediate family members publicly oppose the brothers’ potential resentencing and release.

Andersen was the brother of Kitty Menendez, the mother of Lyle and Erik, who was killed alongside her husband, Jose. Throughout their legal battles, he remained one of the few family members who rejected the claim that the brothers were acting in self-defense due to their father’s alleged sexual abuse.

He and his late brother Brian testified against Lyle and Erik during the death penalty phase of their 1996 trial, further cementing their opposition. Beyond the case, Andersen had an extensive military career, serving 26 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves.

He served in the 82nd Airborne Division and U.S. Special Forces, retiring as a 1st Sergeant. His obituary notes his dedication to veterans’ organizations and his active involvement in community service in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

What’s next for the Menendez brothers?

The Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, have been serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents.

In October 2024, then-Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon recommended resentencing the brothers, acknowledging evolving understandings of sexual violence and abuse trauma.

However, following Gascon’s departure, newly elected District Attorney Nathan Hochman has taken a different stance.

Hochman has expressed skepticism regarding the brothers’ claims of abuse, labeling them as “untrustworthy,” and opposes their resentencing.

A resentencing hearing is scheduled for March 21, 2025, but the outcome remains uncertain due to the conflicting positions of the current and former district attorneys.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has since ordered a “risk assessment investigation” to evaluate whether Lyle and Erik pose a public safety risk if released.

As the legal process continues, the Menendez brothers’ case remains under public and legal scrutiny, but hope for their freedom after decades behind bars remains possible.