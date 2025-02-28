Menendez Brothers get unexpected news from Gov. Gavin Newsom in latest bid for freedom

California Governor Gavin Newsom has provided a glimmer of hope for the Menendez brothers.

He directed the state parole board to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment to evaluate whether Lyle and Erik Menendez, incarcerated for over three decades for the 1989 murders of their parents, pose a threat to public safety if released.

This directive comes as the brothers’ legal team presents new evidence alleging long-term sexual abuse by their father, Jose Menendez, which they claim led to the tragic events.

The Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, have reportedly shown signs of rehabilitation in prison, engaging in educational programs and mentoring other inmates.

Both have expressed deep remorse for the murders of their parents, emphasizing their growth over the decades behind bars.

Despite their life sentences, they have built a sense of purpose through work, faith, and strong connections with supporters who advocate for their re-sentencing.

Gov Newsom explains his position on the Menendez brothers

Governor Newsom announced this decision during a segment of his podcast, This is Gavin Newsom, per ABC News, emphasizing the parole board’s responsibility to determine if the Menendez brothers present an “unreasonable risk to public safety.”

The assessment, to be completed within 90 days, will involve public safety experts and forensic psychologists.

After the evaluation, a hearing will be scheduled, allowing input from the victims’ family members and prosecutors.

While this move does not guarantee clemency, it signifies a critical step in the brothers’ ongoing efforts to seek release.

The Menendez brothers were convicted in the mid-1990s for the fatal shootings of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, at the family’s Beverly Hills residence.

The prosecution argued that the murders were motivated by financial gain, aiming to inherit their parents’ substantial estate.

In contrast, the defense contended that the brothers acted in self-defense after enduring years of physical and sexual abuse by their father. These claims, however, were largely dismissed during the original trials.

Recent developments have brought renewed attention to the case. A 2024 Netflix documentary, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, introduced new evidence supporting the brothers’ allegations of abuse.

Notably, former Menudo band member Roy Rosselló publicly accused Jose Menendez of sexual assault, lending credence to the brothers’ claims.

Additionally, a letter purportedly written by Erik Menendez to his cousin in 1988 details the alleged abuse, further substantiating their defense.

New LA DA is skeptical about the Menendez evidence

Despite this new evidence, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman remains skeptical. He has formally opposed the brothers’ petition for a new trial, questioning the credibility and relevance of the recent allegations.

Hochman argues that even if the abuse claims are true, they do not justify the premeditated nature of the murders. His stance marks a departure from former DA George Gascón, who had shown openness to reconsidering the case.

Family members supporting the Menendez brothers have expressed cautious optimism following Governor Newsom’s directive. They view the risk assessment as a potential pathway to clemency or parole.

Legal experts, however, caution that significant legal hurdles remain. The upcoming resentencing hearing, scheduled for March 20, 2025, will be a pivotal moment in determining the brothers’ future.