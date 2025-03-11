Menendez brothers case: DA blasts ‘phony’ self-defense claim, withdraws resentencing motion

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has withdrawn a motion that could have led to a reduced sentence for Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted of murdering their parents in 1989.

Hochman criticized the brothers’ long-standing claims of self-defense, calling their account “phony” and saying they had failed to provide a true motive or exhibit meaningful self-reflection.

This decision marks a reversal from former DA George Gascón’s push for resentencing after new abuse allegations surfaced.

The Menendez brothers had argued they acted out of fear following years of sexual and physical abuse at the hands of their father, Jose Menendez.

However, Hochman emphasized the premeditated nature of the crime and the brothers’ continued dishonesty about the circumstances surrounding the murders.

The announcement has sparked backlash from the Menendez family and supporters, who accuse Hochman of ignoring evidence of abuse.​

Family and supporters react to DA’s decision

Following Hochman’s announcement, family members advocating for the brothers’ release expressed disappointment, accusing Hochman of overlooking the alleged abuse and the brothers’ rehabilitation efforts.

In a statement from the Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition, per AP News, they noted that Erik and Lyle have apologized for their actions and have demonstrated their atonement through actions that have helped improve countless lives.

“They have apologized for the horrific actions they took. They have apologized to us. And, they have demonstrated their atonement through actions that have helped improve countless lives. Yet, DA Hochman is effectively asking for them to publicly apologize to a checklist of actions they took in a state of shock and fear.”

The family also criticized Hochman for seemingly dismissing the brothers’ abuse claims, suggesting that his stance could deter other male abuse victims from coming forward. ​

Uncertain legal future for the Menendez Brothers

With the resentencing motion withdrawn, the Menendez brothers face an uncertain legal path forward. Their upcoming hearing, originally set for later this month may no longer offer an opportunity for reduced sentencing.

Supporters had hoped that newly surfaced allegations, including claims from former Menudo band member Roy Rossello that Jose Menendez had abused him, would be enough to warrant reconsideration.

However, Hochman’s decision effectively closes that door, leaving clemency from California Governor Gavin Newsom as one of the few remaining options.

Legal experts remain divided on whether the brothers should receive leniency, with some arguing that the psychological effects of abuse were not properly considered in their original trial.

The case continues to fuel debates over abuse claims, justice, and the criminal system’s handling of trauma-related defenses.