Meghan Markle was ‘horrified’ when Royals refused to apologize after racism allegations

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle was hoping for an apology after she accused the Royal Family of racism and neglect during her bombshell interview with Oprah.

Royal expert Tom Quinn claimed that the Duchess of Sussex had expected the Royal Family to apologize and was disappointed when they didn’t, according to Express.

Meghan accused the Royal Family of racism and neglect

During the explosive tell-all interview with Oprah, Meghan claimed that members of the Royal Family expressed concern about Archie’s skin color before he was born and that they did not want Archie to be a prince because of his mixed heritage.

She alleged that Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, was given preferential treatment. She also accused the Royal Family of failing to protect her from negative media coverage and claimed that royal aides refused to help when she reported having suicidal thoughts.

Meghan was ‘horrified’ when Royal Family refused to apologize

During an appearance on the Channel 5 documentary, Meghan at 40: The Climb to Power, royal watcher Tom Quinn claimed that the Duchess of Sussex “was horrified” when the Royal Family refused to apologize after her racism allegations.

She was also disappointed about the negative reaction to her claims by the media and the British people.

“I think she was hoping for an apology, I think she was hoping they would phone and say, ‘We are really sorry, we now see that we pushed you too far. We should have behaved differently, we should have sat down as a family and discussed your mental health issues,'” Quinn said, according to Express.

“I think she was horrified afterwards that the reaction was so negative from the family and they didn’t respond in the way that she wanted,” he concluded.

Meghan was ‘prepared to heal rift’ if Royal Family apologized

The comment by Quinn comes after Monsters & Critics reported that a royal watcher claimed Meghan was “prepared to heal the rift with the Royal Family” if they apologized.

The Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers told talkRADIO’s Kevin O’Sullivan that Meghan made it known that she was “prepared to heal the rift with the Royal Family so long as they apologize to her.”

But Myers added that “people in this country think the apology should be coming in the opposite direction, that Harry and Meghan owe our Royal Family a huge apology for outrageously calling them racists.”



Following news back in April that Meghan would not attend Prince Philip’s funeral, sources close to Meghan told Daily Mail that she was “willing to forgive and move forward” because that is “what Prince Philip would want.”

Harry ‘won’t back down until he gets some form of apology’ from the Royal Family

A royal source also claimed that Harry won’t back down over the racism allegations until he gets an apology, Us Weekly reported.

According to the source, the Royals were facing obstacles resolving Megxit tensions because Harry was “hooked on being right” and refused to compromise.

“The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this, he won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family,” the source reportedly said.