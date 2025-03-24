Meghan Markle under fire for ‘shameless’ new post with Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle is going all-in on the launch of her brand, As Ever, and her new show, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan Markle’s once-silent Instagram account is updated frequently, showcasing her love for her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Whenever Meghan posts anything on her Instagram, critics start picking apart each photo or video, frame by frame.

As Monsters and Critics reported, critics blasted Meghan for swapping out waffles in a temporary Instagram story.

Photos do not lie, and Meghan’s photo montage on St. Patrick’s Day earlier this month caused confusion and critics to cry, “Fake!”

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, a new post of Meghan and her two sweet children has everyone dissecting the image and calling her “shameless” for the nonstop marketing that now seems to involve her children.

Critics bash Meghan while accusing her of using her kids

Meghan chose to post a photo of her two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on her personal and branded accounts on Instagram.

Meghan’s posting drew the ire of critics because she included her children in the photo when she was supposedly making jams and teas. Meghan made news earlier by sending pots of jam to friends and influencers.

One critic on X (formerly Twitter) asked, “I thought Meghan Markle was selling jams, teas, honey and baking mixes, not her kids? How is this supposed to make anyone want to buy anything from As Ever?”

I thought Meghan Markle was selling jams, teas, honey and baking mixes, not her kids? How is this supposed to make anyone want to buy anything from As ever? pic.twitter.com/3Bs4P12ugt — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) March 24, 2025

Others started to chime in and speak about the merchandising link Meghan shared on her Instagram. The link goes to a Shop My page featuring her carefully curated outfits for the With Love, Meghan show.

“She has a merch link on her insta!” wrote one shocked individual. Another posted, “Yup, saw that too. So shameless and pathetic.”

Critics call out Meghan Markle for marketing her wares on Instagram. Pic credit: @RNN_Royalnews/X

Others reference Meghan’s son looking awkward in the photo

In a related video, Gwyneth Paltrow seemed to mock Meghan and her show, and fans are picking up on the shade.

In this same thread on X (formerly Twitter), not only are fans and critics alike upset that Meghan is marketing her children, but they are also noticing that Gwyneth does things better.

One critic wrote about Prince Archie, “He’s so awkward and how she’s pulling him into her makes me uncomfortable. There’s zero warmth or connection. Paltrow had more chemistry with her dogs than Markle has with her kids.”

Another noticed the kid’s hair color in Meghan’s Instagram posts. In actual photos, the hair color seems more brown than the red Meghan highlights.

Critics call Meghan Markle’s son “awkward” in a new post. Pic credit: @RNN_RoyalNews/X

It seems that Meghan cannot catch a break with anything she posts. Everyone always has an opinion. Please leave your opinion in the comments and let us know how you feel.

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.