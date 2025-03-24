Meghan Markle has a ‘petty mean girl’ throwing shade at With Love, Meghan say fans

Now that Meghan Markle’s show, With Love, Meghan, is streaming on Netflix, fans and critics alike are giving their opinions about all things Meghan.

Meghan Markle, or Meghan Sussex as she prefers, launched her show to massive fanfare on social media, gaining the name “Merching Meg” for the brand placements inside.

Everyone loves her “one-pot” spaghetti recipe and seeing glimpses of Prince Harry and the kids, but some are combing through all of her videos and finding fault with anything they can.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meghan drew flack for her “fake waffles” for St. Patrick’s Day, and now, a well-known influencer is subtly slamming her in a new video.

Meghan’s new brand, As Ever, is frequently compared to Martha Stewart and another lifestyle maven, Gwenyth Paltrow, and her Goop brand.

Gwenyth may be aware of the comparison fans are putting together between Meghan and herself since a new video pokes fun at all things Meghan Markle.

Gwenyth’s new video has royal fans talking

In a new video posted on her Instagram account, Gwenyth seems to criticize Meghan’s polished Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan’s show is a carefully crafted ad for clothing, accessories, and cookware, but Gwenyth’s video shows her in pajamas, sipping a morning coffee and making a “boyfriend breakfast.”

Gwyneth even used the same musical as Meghan in the promo for her show: Natalie Cole’s iconic song, This Will Be.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) asked fans to “spot the references in the video which show she’s mocking Duchess Green Waffle?”

Paltrow takes the piss out of #MeghanMarkle – she’s done it before and she’s at it again. Can you spot the references in the video which show she’s mocking Duchess Green Waffle? pic.twitter.com/gqCpq6jmwV — KnowingTheNarcissist (@HGTudorKTN) March 23, 2025

One of Meghan’s fans said, “So, in other words, Gweneth [sic] is a petty mean girl?”

Another comment wasn’t as lovely: “Could it be that in a 41-second video, shot first thing in the morning, plated a meal that blew away the entire season of WLM?”

Then, a fan shared that their favorite part was the premade biscuits Gwenyth used.

Fans call Gwyneth Paltrow a “petty, mean girl” over a video. Pic credit: @KnowingTheNarcissist/X

One X user commented about how Gwyenth trolled Meghan, citing examples such as the clothes, premade biscuits, and the “no talking or gloating at all.”

Pic credit: @KnowingTheNarcissist/X

Gwyneth’s simple video blew everyone away with the digs at Meghan and her show.

Meghan keeps curating her As Ever Offical account

Despite the subtle shade that Gwyneth and others may throw at Meghan and her brand, she isn’t slowing down at all.

Meghan continues to share carefully crafted photos on her Instagram page for her brand, As Ever.

It doesn’t seem that Meghan cares about any shade or criticism of her brand. She continues to stay above it all while living her best life.

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.