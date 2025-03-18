Here’s why Meghan Markle is facing backlash for her ‘fake waffles’

“Merching Meg,” as some of Meghan Markle’s critics call her, is at it again and facing new backlash for her cooking-from-scratch persona that stems from her latest show, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan was criticized for all of her merchandising in her new show, With Love, Meghan, including the carefully crafted looks she cooks and gardens in during her show.

Meghan is now facing a calling out from her fans over a detail many may overlook at first glance.

Meghan shared photos on her now active Instagram account, @meghan, of a special St. Patrick’s Day celebration for her and her family.

Some details in the photos show people calling her waffles in the special breakfast “fake waffle iron waffles,” in a new controversy that is hitting the beleaguered royal.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meghan shared that “we love a theme” in her temporary Instagram feed and showcased some photos of her making a waffle breakfast.

Meghan’s green-themed breakfast for St. Patrick’s Day raises questions

Meghan shared photos on her Instagram featuring a waffle iron and green dough perfect for St. Patrick’s Day.

The second in a series of photos shows Meghan pouring waffle dough into a waffle iron to cook a lovely breakfast for her family, which includes Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle made homemade waffles. Pic credit: @meghan/Instagram

Another photo features Meghan’s waffles for her children, with the caption “For the kids.”

Meghan Markle’s homemade waffles are drawing fire from fans. Pic credit: @meghan/Instagram

One last photo among the several Meghan posted completes her sentiment: “…and us! Happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

Meghan Markle shared a photo on her Instagram. Pic credit: @meghan/Instagram

A small detail in one of the photos has critics calling Meghan out since the waffles are different.

Critics call out Meghan over her ‘fake waffle iron waffles’

People started to share on X (formerly Twitter) about an apparent discrepancy in the waffles Meghan supposedly shared with her children.

One such critic said, “We have all see Meghan’s fake waffle iron waffles she posted on Instagram. Not the correct lines on them from the waffle iron… She didn’t fresh make them for her kids. She used these frozen waffles.”

The critic postulates that they are frozen waffles, not the from-scratch waffles Meghan claims they are in her Instagram story.

We have all seen Meghan’s fake waffle iron waffles she posted on Instagram. Not the correct lines on them from the waffle iron..



She didn’t fresh make them for her kids. She used these frozen waffles. Why the big deal? Because her post is showing she made it all from scratch.… pic.twitter.com/D2PiAszcoZ — Meghantheduchessofpitstains (@Kathy10720816) March 18, 2025

Others weighed in, trying to determine what happened with the waffles. Internet sleuths are actively trying to figure out what could be a waffle-gate type of mystery.

The big difference between the waffles that Meghan shared she made and the finished product is the “missing waffle iron marks” on the ones for the children.

Fans are calling Meghan Markle’s waffles frozen. Pic credit: @meghantheduchessofpitstains/X

Another skeptic shared photos of the waffles side by side, showcasing the differences.

There could be several reasons why Meghan shared what she did, but her fans and critics are not letting her off easily with this new controversy.

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.