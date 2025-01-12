Meghan Markle sacrifices her new show for the California wildfire victims

January was supposed to be a new beginning for Meghan Markle as her latest show, With Love, Meghan, would premiere on January 15, 2025.

The premiere date has changed due to the terrible wildfires that have caused so much damage and destruction in California.

As the LA Times reports, as of this writing, 16 people are dead, and over 10,000 structures have suffered damage or destruction.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have already offered help to the victims of the California fires.

Prince Harry and Meghan went to Pasadena, California, to help serve food and drop off supplies alongside their friend Chef Jose Andres of the World Central Kitchen.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meghan is furthering her recovery efforts to help the fire victims by postponing her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, until March.

Meghan issued a statement postponing her show until March

Not only are Meghan Meghan and Prince Harry helping the victims of the wildfires by giving their time and energies as they donate food and supplies, but a more significant sacrifice is taking place.

Meghan, whose new show was due to launch on January 15, is postponing the launch until March 4, and Netflix agrees with the move.

Meghan’s show, With Love, Meghan, is the royal couple’s last-ditch effort to keep Netflix interested in them after Prince Harry’s Polo series did not become the breakout hit they needed.

Meghan, who lives in Montecito, California, is more interested in helping those who have lost their homes in the raging wildfires than furthering her career with the release of her lifestyle brand show.

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said in a statement, according to People.com.

Perhaps the later March 4 premiere date for With Love, Meghan will give the devastating news of the crisis time to die, and people will want to watch a fun cooking show.

The ladies on The View debate Meghan’s new show

The View has launched a new show, The Weekend View. The popular talk show will first discuss Meghan Markle’s latest show, With Love, Meghan.

Meghan McCain, an alum of The View, called the show “tone-deaf” and “out of touch,” intimating that it is an elitist show not in tune with what America needs now.

As Joy Behar mentioned Meghan and her haters, Sunny Hostin joined the conversation, saying, “They just want to hate on her. I’m watching every single episode, and I loved the trailer.”

Sunny, who has her haters since her husband is involved in some legal trouble, asserted that the criticism of Meghan is more about people hating her than hating the show.

Meghan’s focus on helping others is an excellent idea, even if the downside is that fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch her new series.

With Love, Meghan will premiere on March 4 on Netflix.