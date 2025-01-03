The View alum Meghan McCain slams a ‘tone-deaf’ Meghan Markle

Meghan McCain was on The View for four short years, but that has not stopped her from speaking her mind when she feels strongly about a topic.

Meghan McCain is again targeting a member of the Royal Family, writing a scathing review of a new project for one of them.

Meghan Markle’s new cooking show launches soon, but Meghan McCain is certainly not a fan; she is firmly in the hater category.

Since The View, Meghan McCain has launched a podcast called Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat. During the political season, she renamed her podcast Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain.

Now, Meghan McCain is speaking out about Meghan Markle and her new venture with Netflix, a cooking series set to launch later in January.

Netflix will air Meghan Markle’s new show, With Love, Meghan, on January 15, but Meghan McCain calls it “out of touch” with what America needs now.

Meghan McCain slams Meghan Markle over her new show

All the general public knows about Meghan Markle’s new show, With Love, Meghan, is bits and pieces included in the trailer that Netflix and Meghan released on social media.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meghan Markle shared her new trailer on her Instagram, @meghan, and the internet went wild, comparing her to Martha Stewart.

Meghan Markle recently started using her Instagram account again at the beginning of the new year with a video reportedly shot by her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan McCain shared a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter) criticizing Meghan Markle and her project.

Meghan McCain said that Meghan Markle is forgetting what Americans want, and that is “real, raw, uncensored” content. Meghan McCain said the trailer is “out of touch” because it is highly curated and produced.

After detailing why she felt Meghan Markle could have gone in a different direction with her cooking show, she said, “This is why the world doesn’t like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment.”

Meghan McCain’s scathing review of Meghan Markle’s new venture. Pic credit: @MeghanMcCain/X

Meghan McCain held nothing back about her apparent hatred of Meghan Markle and her new show. Luckily, Meghan Markle has friends in her corner.

Meghan Markle’s friends come out to support her new show

Meghan Markle has many famous friends, which include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, among others.

Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, and Delfina Blaquier, Nacho Figueras’ wife, are all featured in Meghan Markle’s new show.

Abigail, who played on Suits with Meghan Markle, is one of her friends offering congratulations on Instagram, telling her “love you so.”

While Meghan McCain may have a point about helping others and featuring cheaper healthy meals that may be relevant in this tumultuous time, fans won’t know all the details of With Love, Meghan until it premieres on Netflix.

With Love, Meghan will premiere on January 15 on Netflix.