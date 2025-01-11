Here’s how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went above and beyond in a recent crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known for their charitable works, but during a recent crisis in California, the royal couple went beyond the norm to help out.

Prince Harry and Meghan founded their charity, The Archewell Foundation, in 2020 to help communities in need and use the motto “show up, do good” as their mantra.

Prince Harry and Meghan live near Montecito, California, where they raise their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During a recent crisis near their home in California, they took to the streets themselves to show up and try to do some good instead of just sending a check.

A large amount of Los Angeles, California, is on fire, and several areas, including the Pacific Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst, face devastating losses.

A local close to the raging fire in Eaton shared a brief video of the devastation on TikTok of the scary emergency that Prince Harry and Meghan are helping locals deal with by distributing food and other supplies.

Prince Harry and Meghan show up to do good in Eaton

The Eaton Canyon area of Los Angeles County is on fire, and the locals are suffering devastating losses, but Prince Harry and Meghan have shown up to help and do their part.

Meghan and Prince Harry, who recently lost their beloved rescue pet, Guy, have shown empathy and compassion to the victims of this catastrophic fire.

Prince Harry and Meghan went above and beyond by having their Archewell Foundation send money, bringing food and supplies to Pasadena themselves, and potentially putting themselves in harm’s way during this crisis.

KTLA News confirmed that the Eaton portion of the fire had killed eight people as of this writing while burning nearly 14,000 acres, leaving many without shelter or even basic supplies.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department employee, Seargent Meza, told KTLA News, “It’s extremely dangerous. There’s still structural damage. There are open gas lines. There are downed power lines. We don’t want someone to expose themselves to these elements, and we don’t want them to create an additional hazard to the first responders.”

People Magazine reports that Prince Harry and Meghan have teamed up with Chef Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen to aid those devastated.

Prince Harry and Meghan met at the Pasadena Convention Center to distribute food and supplies to the Eaton fire’s first responders and wildfire victims.

An eyewitness, Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, told Fox 11, “It’s great people, great personalities, and great hearts for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected. ” He spoke of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Chef Jose Andres shared information and a video on his Instagram page about the fire and his efforts through the World Central Kitchen to serve food to those adversely affected.

Prince Harry and Meghan open up their Montecito home

Prince Harry and Meghan are donating their time and supplies and reportedly opening up their home in Montecito home for victims of the fires.

People Magazine also confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan offered their home in Montecito to friends and family members who need shelter from the wildfires plaguing such a large area of California.

Prince Harry and Meghan went out of their way to help their family, friends, and many strangers during this time.