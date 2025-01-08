Here’s why Sunny Hostin is facing behind-the-scenes drama away from The View

After a lengthy holiday break, Sunny Hostin and the other ladies returned this week with all-new episodes of The View.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Sunny brought some gifts back for the ladies, but the gift exchange turned awkward when Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines regifted them immediately.

Sara and Whoopi may have been trying to be funny, but their whole interaction caused awkward laughs from the embarrassed audience as it unfolded.

Now, Sunny Hostin is facing more drama, but this time, it is not because of her co-workers on The View, but because her husband, surgeon Emmanual (Manny) Hostin, has been accused of insurance fraud.

Sunny often shares things about her relationship with her husband and children on The View, and regularly talks about them. But these new troubles facing her husband may not be something she’s that keen to discuss.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Manny is among 200 defendants in a lawsuit filed in the New York Eastern District Court on December 17, 2024, alleging insurance fraud.

He and his practice, Hostin Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, are both named in the case.

Sunny Hostin’s husband is facing an insurance fraud case

The defendants are accused of insurance fraud by allegedly getting “kickbacks” from performing surgeries and then allegedly billing a company involved with Uber and Lyft.

The lawsuit claims, “Hostin knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services including arthroscopic surgeries,” and then billed a company called American Transit, allegedly “in exchange for kickbacks and/or other compensation which were disguised as dividends or other cash distributions.”

According to The Daily Mail, Manny’s lawyer, Daniel Thwaites, said that his client “denies each and every allegation” and that the lawsuit is a “blanket, scattershot, meritless lawsuit by a near-bankrupt insurance carrier.”

He claimed Hostin has an “impeccable” record before adding, “The real story here is about an insurance carrier abusing the legal system to limit and restrict health care benefits to its insureds and their passengers, and write off its proper obligations.”

As of this writing, Sunny has not addressed the subject plaguing her husband.

Sunny shares about her children on the podcast

Sunny and Manny have two children, Gabriel and Paloma, and she recently discussed them with Brian Teta on The View: Behind the Table, the show’s official podcast.

She spoke about how well her children have done in college, sharing that they wanted to work harder than anyone else so they could be the best.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.