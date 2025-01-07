Sunny Hostin returns to The View with an awkward gift exchange

The View returned after a lengthy holiday hiatus, with the ladies sharing about their downtime and what they did during their vacations.

The View takes a long break each year during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, giving the ladies like Sunny Hostin a much-needed vacation.

This year, Whoopi Goldberg asked the ladies what they did during their vacations, prompting an awkward exchange at the host table.

All the ladies, except Joy Behar, were present on the first new show of 2025, and they excitedly shared about their time off during Christmas.

As Alyssa Farah Griffin shared that she is now a two-dog mommy since her household gained a new puppy, Sunny Hostin was preparing her gifts for the ladies.

Sunny went on vacation to Puerto Rico with her family and friends and excitedly mentioned spending time with the Cortes family, who founded Chocobar Cortes Chocolates.

Sunny’s gift gets exchanged immediately after giving it

In a funny segment on The View, Sunny shared about spending time in Puerto Rico and revealed that she brought back some sweet treats for the ladies.

Sunny, who calls her kids angels, spent time with them and her husband, Manny, in Puerto Rico, taking a new break from work. On her return, she happily brought gifts for the ladies.

Sunny said, “They are absolutely wonderful. I brought all of you some hot chocolate.” She slid packages of hot chocolate flavors around the table, passing them to Ana, Sara Haines, Whoopi, and Alyssa.

While Sunny is speaking about all the good that the Cortes family does for underserved communities, Sara awkwardly reaches across Ana. She takes the hot chocolate package before Sunny and then exchanges it with Whoopi’s flavor.

While Sara smiled awkwardly, the audience laughed at the funny interactions. It seems that Sara thought Whoopi would prefer a different flavor of hot chocolate.

Sunny kept speaking about the good charitable works that the Cortes Foundation does worldwide and seemed nonplussed about the regifting in front of her.

The entire clip is shown below on The View’s YouTube channel.

Meredith Vieira’s husband of 38 years, Richard Cohen, passed away

In a recent episode, Joy Behar broke the bad news about Meredith Vieira, one of The View’s alums. Meredith was a host on The View from 1997 until 2006.

Meredith’s husband, Richard Cohen, passed away on Christmas Eve while surrounded by his family. The couple were married in 1986 and loved each other completely.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.