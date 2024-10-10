Here’s why The View fans think Sunny Hostin will be a ‘nightmare’ mother-in-law

Sunny Hostin has no problem sharing things about her relationship with her husband and children on The View and often talks about them.

This year has been especially hard for Sunny, as she has admitted, with her daughter, Paloma Hostin, moving out and going to college.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Sunny is such a helicopter parent to her college-age children that she allowed her phone to disrupt a live episode of The View. During the fiasco, Sunny shared that she needed to always be available for her children, even when working on The View.

Anytime a parenting segment comes up on The View, Sunny shares more about her parenting style with her children, Gabriel and Paloma. Recently, she got flack over her views about her son.

Sunny claimed that since so many marriages end in divorce, men should prioritize their moms over their spouses or girlfriends, causing an uproar among fans of the show.

Another segment on The View has fans commenting about the type of mother-in-law Sunny will become when her children marry.

The View fans are asking what type of mother-in-law Sunny will be in the future

A new series on Netflix titled Nobody Wants This features a romantic relationship between an agnostic and a Jewish Rabbi and has the ladies discussing the subject.

Sunny felt that the grandparents in the relationships had a say in who their children should marry and how they raise the kids.

The other ladies, including Whoopi Goldberg, shot Sunny down immediately and said it was up to the two in the relationship, not any parents. A viewer took to Reddit to ask what others thought.

One fan asked if everyone could admit the type of mother-in-law Sunny would be after the exchange about the new Netflix movie, and asked, “What say you?”

A fan of The View asks if Sunny Hostin will be a bad MIL. Pic credit: u/MinkSableSeven/Reddit

One fan began, “Sunny will be a nightmare MIL.” This fan said someone needed to stand up to Sunny and finished, “I hope it’s her son.”

Viewers say that Sunny Hostin will be a ‘nightmare’ mother-in-law. Pic credit: u/MinkSableSeven/Reddit

Another fan thinks Sunny is already a nightmare, calling her a “handful” because of what she has shared on The View about testing Gabriel’s girlfriend. Sunny seems to want to vet anyone Gabriel or Paloma would date.

One viewer said, “That was so cringed she mentioned that. Poor Gabriel.” Another critic said Sunny is “a wonderful helicopter parent” but reiterated that it never works out in the long run.

Fans of The View comment about Sunny Hostin. Pic credit: u/MinkSableSeven/Reddit

Sunny has plenty of time to realize that she may be overreacting to her children before they settle down to marry.

Sunny is sure that most marriages won’t work

During the segment about the mixed-faith relationship, the main point of the new Netflix series Nobody Wants This, Sunny doubled down on her idea that marriages don’t last.

Whoopi tried to keep the subject light-hearted and full of hope, but Sunny was not having it at all and reminded everyone that a mixed-faith marriage probably would not last.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.