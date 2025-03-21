Meghan Markle rings in spring with photo of Lilibet and Archie

Spring has sprung, and Meghan Markle welcomed the new season with a photograph of her children.

Thursday, March 20, marked the official first day of spring.

To commemorate the season representing new life and fresh starts, the Duchess of Sussex shared a snapshot featuring her and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan and her brood enjoyed a day of strawberry picking to ring in the new season.

Meghan took to her Instagram page to upload a photo of little hands grasping a basketful of strawberries in one hand and the stem of a strawberry in the other.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The hands seemingly belong to one of Meghan’s children, either Archie or Lilibet.

An additional set of bare feet in the background was apparent, belonging to either one of the siblings or perhaps even their father, Prince Harry.

Meghan didn’t provide any details about the photo, such as the location of the pic, but it seems the family enjoyed a day of fruit picking to welcome spring.

Meghan captioned her post, “Cheers to the first day of spring!”

Meghan is taking advantage of the changing seasons

Meghan has been enjoying the warmer weather and abundant sunshine, spending more time outdoors and doing her favorite hobbies.

Earlier this month, Meghan filmed herself picking sweetpeas from the garden.

She gathered a beautiful assortment of fuschia, lilac, and pale pink flowers to make a floral arrangement in a reused raspberry spread jar, which was a nod to her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

“A sweet pea Sunday,” she wrote in the accompanying caption, adding, “Happy weekend, friends!”

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie make brief appearances on Meghan’s social media

While Meghan shares photos of her life on social media, she keeps Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie as far from the public eye as possible.

The little ones have appeared on Instagram, but only briefly, and their faces are hidden.

On March 6, Meghan uploaded a video of herself and some friends making thumbprint cookies.

In the Reel, Lilibet watched her mom be busy in the kitchen, as the 3-year-old tip-toed on a stool to get a good view.

Lilibet’s 5-year-old brother, Archie, is also seen in the video as he stands at the counter to watch his mom cooking.

Meghan plants a kiss on Archie’s head as the video ends.

“When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @_heartmom_ & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands! ❤️,” Meghan wrote in the caption.