Meghan Markle’s rebrand sparks backlash as critics say ‘As Ever? Whatever’

Meghan Markle has changed courses with her brand again, but people are not feeling it with this latest iteration of American Rivieria Orchard.

Prince Harry and Meghan are experts at rebranding themselves to stay relevant in today’s society, but they are not always successful in the end.

For the last several months, the royal couple has tried to separate themselves and their branding by working events alone.

Instead of being Harry and Meghan, they are Prince Harry or Meghan Markle, separate entities, and in that vein, Meghan is trying another rebrand.

Meghan shared news about her lifestyle brand, American Rivieria Orchard, early last year, and everyone has been waiting for an official launch.

Meghan announced yet another change for the brand that she and Netflix are partnering in, and this time, critics are not impressed.

Meghan shares the new name for her lifestyle brand

Meghan’s Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, was postponed because of the California wildfires, and during that time, some changes were made to the show.

Meghan tries to think like Martha Stewart and create a brand based on her California lifestyle. Much like Martha, she loves to cook, craft, and garden and is trying to monetize it all.

Meghan recently announced on her Instagram that her new brand, As Ever, will launch when her new Netflix show drops in a couple of weeks.

In an Instagram video, Meghan shared that she feels As Ever means as it’s always been, and of course, there will be jam involved.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Meghan started sending jam to influencers last year, trying to hype up her products.

Alongside Meghan’s personal Instagram account, she shared a new account for As Ever, teasing a Spring 2025 launch.

Unfortunately, people are not responding well to Meghan or the new name of her brand.

Critics lash out over Meghan’s brand

As soon as news broke that Meghan had changed the name of her brand, American Rivieria Orchard, to the much shorter As Ever, fans quickly became critics.

One person said, “As ever? Whatever.” Another said, “No one cares. Her 15 minutes are so OVER.”

Another critic said, “She needs to just go away. Read the room.”

Another critic said, “Gimme a break, ‘As Ever’? OMG.”

Time will tell if Meghan’s changes to her brand will work better than the original idea.

With Love, Meghan will premiere on March 4 on Netflix.