Meghan Markle is a ‘B-list actress’ and Prince Harry is ‘thin-skinned’ according to Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly (L) has taken aim at Meghan Markle with some highly critical comments. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/ALPR/AdMedia

Megyn Kelly took aim at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, slamming the couple as a “B-list” actress and a “thin-skinned” prince.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have proved to be controversial members of the royal family, who often polarize opinions, a process that accelerated when the couple decided to step back from royal duties and leave England for California.

The couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey antagonized many royal family fans and deepened the feud between his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

Over the weekend, Megyn Kelly, host of the podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show weighed in with her views on the royal couple, and she certainly didn’t hold back.

Megyn was interviewing Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and The War Between The Windsors, when she unleashed her negative opinion of Meghan, calling the former Suits star a B-list actress.

The 51-year-old journalist also accused the Sussexes’ of being too thin-skinned about their public image. She said, “[they] are as thin-skinned as they come when it comes to their public image, whether they matter, what people write about them, and whether they are being adequately ‘protected’ by those around them in the maintenance of these images they believe they have.”

Author Tom Bower said Meghan Markle went ‘hunting’ for fame and fortune

Bower was also very critical of Meghan and Harry, especially the Duchess, who he accused of being a “seductive” woman who had gone “hunting for a man” that would bring her “fame and fortune” following her divorce in 2013.

According to the New York Post, Bower also dismissed claims that Meghan had been poorly treated by the tabloid press and accused her of attacking or ghosting anyone who stood in her way.

Cousin to King Charles stood up for Meghan Markle

Last month, Meghan found an ally within royal circles when a cousin of King Charles, Christina Oxenberg, spoke out in her defense and criticized the royal family.

Oxenberg accused the royal family of looking down on foreigners and people who they considered to be an inferior social class. She claimed that any abuse suffered by Meghan was not down to race but due to “royal hazing.” She suggested that Kate Middleton had endured this hazing because she was from a middle class background.

Oxenberg advised Meghan to “just hang in there” because the royal family would find another victim at some point in the future.