Royal accuses King Charles’ family of ‘treasonous’ treatment of Meghan Markle

A royal-adjacent family member who grew up around King Charles isn’t biting her tongue about the perceived treatment of former Suits actress Meghan Markle after she became romantically involved with Prince Harry.

Christina Oxenberg, a descendant of Serbian royalty and the third cousin of King Charles III, is speaking out about the royal family, who she knows all too well.

Christina is the younger sister of actress Charlotte Oxenberg. Some may remember that Charlotte was a former confidante of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged partner-in-crime, who is serving a 20-year sentence.

Christina spoke with Page Six about what she believed Meghan was enduring. The royal admitted that the problems had nothing to do with Meghan’s color but everything to do with royal hazing.

She suggested that the Royal Family looked down on foreigners but also hazed Kate Middleton and called her “Middle class Kate.”

Christina said that Meghan should endure the hazing because the Royal Family would find a new target.

Christina Oxenberg discusses Meghan Markle’s royal hazing

Christina spoke to Meghan directly with some advice: “To Meghan Markle, I say, ‘What you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing.'”

Christina continued, “If she can just hang in there, someone else will come along who can take the heat. Nobody gets a pass.”

Christina also talked about the Royal Family’s treatment of Princess Diana of Wales. She said about their dislike for Diana, “It was a very flimsy reason. There’s a good example of how you can suffer as a royal for no good reason.”

Christina revealed that the hazing had less to do with skin color and more to do with being American. She said, “They are tough, they are tough on foreigners. It’s not about your skin color, it’s about being a foreigner.”

Finally, she called the treatment of Meghan by some royals “treasonous.” She said that the other royals should accept Harry’s decision.

She opined, “She is Harry’s choice of wife. By their own metrics they have called it a class system. They came up with that system, [by which] you have to respect Harry’s choice.”

Christina Oxenberg alleges Kate Middleton received same treatment

According to Christina, everyone receives hazing, even future queen, Kate Middleton.

She revealed that some members made fun of Kate for being “middle class.”

She continued about the hazing of other royals, “They thought it was all very funny — Kate Middle Class and Sarah Ferguson and Koo Stark. They meant no disrespect; after all, she is the future queen of England.”

Christina suggested Meghan endure the hazing and wait for time to pass.

However, after Meghan went to Oprah with racist allegations and stepped down as a royal, it seems that Meghan took a different approach.