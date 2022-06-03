Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands amid boos after Friday church service 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry received a frosty reception as the two attended a church service during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 in what many called the Megxit. Since the couple moved to California two years ago, Harry only returned home three times, with the last time being in April. Meghan’s first trip back to the United Kingdom was also in April, and her attendance at the Platinum Jubilee was up in the air.

It appeared absence did not make the heart grow fonder, at least for Meghan and Harry. The two were booed by fans outside of the church, but they put on a brave face and held hands.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand strong amid boos at Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the United Kingdom has proven to be divisive as the couple was booed and cheered outside of St. Paul’s Cathedral, where the two were attending a National Thanksgiving Service.

Page Six reported that Prince Harry and Meghan sat across the aisle from Kate Middleton and Prince William. Harry and Meghan were with Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, and their respective husbands. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat with Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, and Princess Anne. Queen Elizabeth was not in attendance because of mobility issues, but the other royals attended in her absence.

A royal source revealed, “At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations. There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.”

Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly on speaking terms

Some promising news came last week when sources reported that Harry and William were on speaking terms. The two had been feuding since Harry’s 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle.

According to sources at The Mirror, the brothers had opened up lines of communication prior to Harry’s return to the United Kingdom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The royal brothers reportedly made use of modern technology to facilitate conversations since they lived in different countries. The source shared that William and Harry were using FaceTime and WhatsApp.

Meghan and Kate, meanwhile, were allegedly keeping their distance to let the brothers heal. Sources continued, “Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction between the two men.”

Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue through Sunday, and tomorrow is Lilibet’s first birthday.

Time will tell if the royal rift will further grow or if the involved parties are on their way to reconciliation.