Prince William and Prince Harry speaking again ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Prince William. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Some promising news as Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly on speaking terms ahead of the family’s big week.

This week marks the highly-anticipated and historic Platinum Jubilee, a tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s lengthy service to the public as a monarch. Harry and William allegedly went through a rough patch when the younger brother abruptly announced stepping back from Royal duties to live with actress Meghan Markle in California.

The brothers are repairing their once strong relationship and using modern technology to facilitate communication.

Prince William and Prince Harry are talking regularly ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

The brothers from a traditional family have gone modern in their communication because of Harry’s big move to Montecito. The Mirror reports that the brothers have been communicating more since the famous royal rift.

Prince William and Harry reportedly talk via the popular messaging app WhatsApp, and they also use FaceTime for video chats. The source divulged, “William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife, and he is genuinely pleased for his brother.”

The source continued, “It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms.”

Meghan and Kate have not joined the men on screen, as they are allegedly staying back to let the brothers heal. And it seems their reported distance is helping, “Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction between the two men.”

Great news for the brothers, who were reportedly close before Harry got married and ultimately left the United Kingdom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee is this week

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee is a big deal because the celebration marks her 70 years of service which is the most ever by an English monarch. The celebrations will culminate in a four-day banking holiday. The highly-anticipated event has an exciting itinerary with events for all ages.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to attend the event; their attendance was previously up in the air. After a secret meeting before Harry and Meghan’s trip to the Invictus Games in April, their participation in the event was confirmed. However, the former Royals will celebrate at a limited capacity since only Royals in service may stand on the balcony to greet fans.

A public statement from the Royal family read, “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional trooping the colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

Although Meghan and Harry will celebrate the trooping the colour separately, this should mark the first time that the Queen meets her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, who turns one year old during the celebration.

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee takes place from June 2nd to June 5th.