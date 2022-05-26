Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha lashes out after their dad’s medical scare

Meghan Markle’s sister lashes out. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia



Although her father suffered publicized medical issues, Meghan has not reached out to her family about his condition. So alleges Meghan’s older sister, Samantha, who is unhappy with the California-living actress.

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, was hospitalized on Monday night for a possible stroke in Tijuana. But according to Meghan’s sister Samantha, the Suits actress has been “negligent” and has not contacted the family to check on the ailing father.

She aired her grievances on a British show, where she said that Meghan had not contacted the family for quite a while. Samantha had some choice words for her half-sister, Meghan, while explaining her father’s health problems. Meghan’s sister Samantha, 57, said of their father, Thomas, “He’s been through so much.”

Meghan’s relationship with Harry’s family has been famously rocky, with the two stepping down from Royal duties in 2020. She also had relationship problems with her own family.

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha has words for the actress

Meghan’s sister Samantha appeared on Dan Wootton Tonight, where she explained the serious nature of her father’s health woes.

Samantha said, “Two heart attacks, a pandemic, and now a stroke. None of us have heard from Meghan — that’s negligence.”

Meghan has had a notably frosty relationship with her father, but her sister’s words suggest the strain extends beyond that of the father-daughter relationship. Meghan has had strained relationships with her immediate family, including her sister Samantha, but Harry’s family also.

Samantha said their father did not have a lot of time and suggested that Meghan may have to live with the decision not to reach out for the rest of her life.

TMZ reported that Thomas Markle went by ambulance from Tijuana to Chula Vista, California on Monday after having stroke-like symptoms. Thomas had health problems before– previously suffered a heart attack before Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry.

Meghan and Thomas Markle’s strained relationship

Meghan and her father, Thomas Markle, have had a touchy relationship for years.

Allegedly, Meghan had a problem with Thomas speaking to the press. Things seemed to come to a head when a letter sent to Thomas ended up in the hands of the British tabloid, the Mail on Sunday,

Meghan sent Thomas a personal letter in August 2018, and the Mail on Sunday published extracts from the letter in February 2019.

The letter was the subject of a lawsuit, as Meghan sued the newspaper for breach of copyright, infringement of privacy, and breaches of the Data Protection Act. Meghan was ultimately victorious with her lawsuit against the newspaper.

Meghan and Harry currently live in Montecito, California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.