Meghan Markle’s dad hospitalized after possible stroke

Meghan Markle's father is currently in the hospital after a possible stroke, and the actress is facing heat for it.

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her family for quite some time following her marriage to Prince Harry. Though relations may have been strained before then, they certainly have not improved since the wedding.

Meghan has had strained relationships not only with Harry’s family but with her immediate family, including her father Thomas and her sister Samantha.

Despite their strained relationship, Thomas was going to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in just a few weeks, but on Monday night, Thomas was sent to the hospital following a possible stroke, meaning he will likely not be going to the UK any time soon.

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle recovering in hospital after apparent stroke

According to TMZ, Thomas Markle was put on an ambulance in Tijuana and rushed to Chula Vista, California.

The elder Markle reportedly wore an oxygen mask over his face and wasn’t able to speak to the paramedics, instead having to write down everything he needed to say on a piece of paper for them. He was worried he was suffering a stroke at the time based on his symptoms.

This isn’t his first health crisis, as he said he suffered two heart attacks before Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry.

Some accused Thomas of faking medical issues to get out of attending the wedding and for trying to rally sympathy, but as far as Thomas has revealed, the health crises are real. At this time, he is said to be recovering in the hospital.

Meghan’s sister Samantha believes that there’s another underlying cause for their father’s ongoing health issues.

Samantha Markle blasts Meghan for father’s health declining

Daily Mail reports that Thomas did, in fact, suffer a stroke and he is currently recovering in the hospital while receiving urgent medical care.

Samantha Markle told Daily Mail, “My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest. It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable.”

Samantha has consistently blamed Meghan for their father’s health issues, though this time he was reportedly having issues with his blood pressure. Some believe his blood pressure issues are a result of relentless online attacks from Twitter trolls, who have allegedly been spreading rumors about him after he announced he was launching a YouTube channel.

Many members of the family are also upset because he is left to pay for his own medical care during this time.