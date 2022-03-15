Meghan Markle’s father siding with half-sister Samantha, says he would testify against duchess in defamation suit

Meghan Markle’s father is reportedly siding with her half-sister, Samantha, in defamation suit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has made it clear whose side he is on.

Thomas revealed that he will be supporting his daughter Samantha Markle in her lawsuit against Meghan.

Samantha is suing Meghan, accusing her of lying about her upbringing in her and Prince Harry’s famous Oprah Winfrey interview last March.

Thomas Markle is taking Samantha Markle’s side in lawsuit

On the YouTube channel, Remarkable Friendship, photographer Karl Larsen asked Thomas if he’d sit for a deposition.

Thomas replied, “I would be more than happy to.”

He continued, “I’ve been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face … I’d be thrilled to come to court and talk and defend my oldest daughter.”

Remarkable Friendship with Thomas Markle and Karl Larsen (episode 1)

Watch this video on YouTube

Samantha has alleged that Meghan presented a false narrative to Oprah and is suing Meghan for $75,000.

Thomas believes that Samantha would be victorious in court.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He said, “It amazes me that they go on Oprah Winfrey for hours and sit there and talk and expose things they shouldn’t be exposing to anyone. And I think it’s so disrespectful to the royals. I am basically what you’d call on the queen team. And I have great respect for all the royals.”

He continued, “There are so many obvious, obvious lies that are immediately challenged that I can’t imagine Meghan even going into the court with this … I think she should settle because she can’t defend the things she said.”

Samantha Markle is suing Meghan over an alleged false narrative

In court documents obtained by TMZ, it is claimed that Samantha is suing because she believes Meghan tried to destroy her and her father’s credibility so that they could not “interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairy tale life story concocted by the defendant.”

In the documents, Samantha claims that much of what Meghan said about her upbringing is a lie.

For example, she claims that Meghan was not being truthful when she said she “essentially raised herself from virtual poverty.”

She also alleges that Meghan never worked to pay for her Northwestern college education but that their father paid for it instead.

The lawsuit also focuses on Meghan’s claims that she had no siblings and had little contact with her family.

The lawsuit says: “This is false. Samantha spent time with Defendant on a regular basis throughout her childhood and even lived in the same apartment house with Defendant for a period of time.”

Samantha alleges to have suffered damages from Meghan’s claims, including loss of sales of her autobiography, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister: A Memoir, Part One.