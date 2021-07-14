Meghan Markle fans accuse Prince William of ‘hypocrisy’ after Euro 2020 final racism statement

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is facing a backlash from Meghan Markle fans after issuing a statement condemning soccer racism. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Prince William is facing a huge backlash from Meghan Markle fans on social media after he released a statement condemning the racist attacks against three England players after the Euro 2020 final.

Meghan fans are accusing William of hypocrisy and asking why he did not defend his sister-in-law after she alleged that the Royal Family discriminated against her due to her race.

William tweeted he was ‘sickened’ by the racist attacks against the England players

William, who is the President of England’s Football Association, took to his @KensingtonRoyal Twitter handle yesterday to share a message condemning the racist attacks against black England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka.

He said he was “sickened” by the abuse against the England players and that it was “totally unacceptable.”

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behavior. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W,” William wrote.

Pic credit: @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

William’s comment condemning soccer racism comes after he defended the Royal Family against Meghan’s racism allegation, saying that his family was “very much not racist.”

Meghan supporters accused William of hypocrisy

Although the Twitter statement received tens of thousands of likes from English soccer fans, Meghan’s fans took to the social media platform to accuse the Duke of Cambridge of double standard and hypocrisy.

They asked why the Duke of Cambridge did not take a similar anti-racist stance when the Duchess of Sussex alleged earlier in the year that the Royal Family treated her differently because of her mixed heritage.

“Where was your royal indignation when Duchess Meghan was being abused by the press and the royal family?” asked one Twitter user.

Where was your royal indignation when Duchess Meghan was being abused by the press and the royal family? Perhaps you should reform your family first before indignantly commenting on a perceived dis of a sports team. pic.twitter.com/O7TJOGA0JD — Notorious AMG It’s My Circus (@avamariegeorge2) July 13, 2021

And another asked: “How come you didn’t defend ur sister Inlaw and nephew?”

How come you didn’t defend ur sister Inlaw and nephew? Congrats 🎉🎊🎈🍾 Italy 🇮🇹🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/8uF8PGHXhF — Edna (@afoleyabena) July 13, 2021

Apparently when the coloured people are out working on the field there is outrage…but don't let one of these coloured people want to work for the firm or worse marry into the firm.



Your #Hypocrisy is alarming pic.twitter.com/aOXlXRZ2DZ — Audrey Anderson (@AudreyAnderson) July 12, 2021

“No one is criticizing Prince William for condemning racism in football,” one Twitter user said. “We’re exposing how selective his activism is and a disgrace to the Windsors, as he helped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit their royal jobs because of the racism they and baby Archie suffered.”

no one is criticizing Prince William for condemning racism in football. We're exposing how selective his activism is and a disgrace to the Windsors, as he helped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit their royal jobs because of the racism they and baby Archie suffered pic.twitter.com/T6wUsh8RmJ — suzana (@stellieber) July 13, 2021

However, others came to William’s defense, saying that Meghan’s allegations were false and that the Duke, therefore, did not need to apologize.

This is not the first time that William has faced an attack from Meghan fans after issuing a statement condemning soccer racism.

Monsters & Critics reported that he suffered a similar backlash earlier in March when he released a statement expressing support for a four-day social media boycott to protest online racist abuse of non-white soccer players.