Meghan Markle calligraphy sparks debate on royal status and racism accusations

Meghan Markle’s calligraphy skills have unexpectedly become the center of an online debate after a clip from her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, went viral.

The series, which showcases Meghan’s passions and personal journey, featured a segment highlighting her past as a skilled calligrapher.

While some viewers praised her talent, the clip reignited discussions about her royal status, with social media users debating whether she truly belongs in the British monarchy.

The former actress has often faced scrutiny regarding her transition from Hollywood to royalty, with critics questioning her legitimacy as a duchess.

However, others defended her, arguing that she, like Catherine, Princess of Wales, married into the royal family and deserves the same recognition.

The latest discourse highlights the ongoing divide over Meghan’s role and the accusations of racial bias that have followed her throughout her time in the public eye.

Meghan’s calligraphy that sparked debate

Before stepping into the royal spotlight, Meghan Markle made a living through her elegant handwriting.

From 2004 to 2005, she worked at Paper Source in Beverly Hills, where she taught calligraphy, bookbinding, and gift-wrapping.

Winnie Park, the store’s CEO, praised Meghan’s skills in a 2018 interview with People, noting that her artistic talent was evident even before she found fame.

This period in Meghan’s life highlights her dedication to craftsmanship and creativity, which later translated into her personal brand.

However, when a clip from With Love, Meghan featured her calligraphy, the online reaction was swift and polarizing.

Facebook users weighed in on the duchess, with some outright dismissing her. One user commented, “She is zero.”

Another wrote, “Well, she’s definitely an actress/TV host but no royalty about her just saying.”

Others, however, rushed to Meghan’s defense, pointing out that she, like Catherine, married into royalty. “She married a prince. Just like Catherine did. Catherine was a normal joe shmo too. If you have different rules for them, then your racism is showing,” one supporter argued.

Another fired back at critics, saying, “And who are you to judge? Try landing a prince and climbing the social ladder. Then maybe you can talk.”

Meghan’s history of royal scrutiny and racism accusations

The calligraphy debate is just the latest in a long line of controversies surrounding Meghan Markle’s place in the royal family. Since marrying Prince Harry, she has been the subject of intense media scrutiny, often with racial undertones.

One infamous example was a 2016 Daily Mail article titled “(Almost) Straight Outta Compton,” which was widely condemned as racially charged.

The backlash prompted Prince Harry’s Communications Secretary to issue a rare statement denouncing the “racial undertones” in the press.

In 2021, Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey further highlighted racial issues within the monarchy. Meghan revealed that members of the royal family had expressed concern over their son’s skin tone before he was born.

The shocking claim sparked international debate, with many calling for greater accountability from the monarchy while others were skeptical of the context.

Buckingham Palace later released a statement acknowledging the severity of the allegations, stating that they would be addressed privately. However, the issue has remained a major talking point in discussions about race and tradition within the British royal family.

The debate over Meghan’s calligraphy segment in With Love, Meghan is just another example of the controversy that continues to surround her. While some view her as a modernizing force in the monarchy, others dismiss her as an outsider who doesn’t belong.

With Love, Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.