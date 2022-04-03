Megan Thee Stallion goes blonde in eye-catching head-to-toe jean ensemble

Megan Thee Stallion is now a blonde. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion is going to find out if blondes really do have more fun. The rapper shared her new look on Instagram, and she rocks the hair color.

The blonde hair certainly has not impacted Megan’s twerking skills. Megan shares the new blonde pictures on her social media, and it seems that fans approve of the look.

The new hair color matches the yellow gold and yellow diamonds that she rocks in the look.

Megan Thee Stallion goes blonde in a new look

Megan Thee Stallion debuted a bold new hairstyle in an eye-catching all jean outfit. The Savage rapper is known to switch it up with wigs and styles.

Megan went for a blonde bob that looks Marilyn Monroe-esque in her Instagram post. She showed off her new icy style in the pictures. Her voluminous blonde hair is side-swept as the bangs frame her face. The backdrop for these photographs is sunny California, where Megan appears to be enjoying her time.

Megan shares a variety of shots with her fans, including a look at her tie-dye phone case and another angle from behind as she looks down upon the camera.

She wears a jean crop top with a lace-up bust. Megan’s baby blue Chanel bag matches her head-to-toe jean ensemble.

She sports a chunky yellow-gold cross, yellow-gold Rolex, and a yellow-gold ring. Each gold jewelry piece is encrusted with yellow diamonds.

Her jean crop top shows off her cinched waist and belly button piercing.

She writes in the caption, “Im in love with yellow diamonds , that’s how I’ve been building my set up lately all custom just for me outfit @fashionnova.”

Megan often posts collaborations with Fashion Nova on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion does the Oscars and makes history

Megan Thee Stallion worked the red carpet of the Oscar awards, but she had a surprise up her sleeve. Megan wore a blue mermaid gown featuring a signature cutout that showed her cinched waist by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

The dancer performed at the 94th Academy Awards as a surprise addition to a long-awaited performance. She slipped out of her Gaurav Gupta piece for her performance and changed into a yellow sequin number.

Megan Thee Stallion SURPRISES Oscars Crowd With We Don't Talk About Bruno Performance

The WAP rapper surprised fans as she joined the Encanto cast for a performance of the song, We Don’t Talk About Bruno.

Encanto won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature of the year.

Megan made history with her performance as the first female rapper to perform at the Academy Awards.