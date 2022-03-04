Megan Thee Stallion tagged Pardison Fontaine in a video of herself twerking in tiny booty shorts

Megan Thee Stallion shows support for Pardi and twerking skills in new video. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly shut down rumors that she and Pardison Fontaine are no longer dating.

The recent college graduate added a new video montage to her Instagram page. Megan twerks in various settings, and she also receives awards during the video.

In December during her college graduation, fans noticed that Megan erased all pictures of Pardi from Instagram. Some rumors swirled that the two broke up, and abuse allegations arose.

At the time, Pardison wrote, “Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody (At least not in that way). Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run. But y’all gettin too crazy.”

Megan confirmed that she and the rapper were dating last February.

Megan Thee Stallion posts a twerking montage on Instagram and tags Pardison Fontaine

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine are still going strong.

The Savage rapper posted a brand new twerking video and tagged her rapper boyfriend in the caption. The video features the song Hoop Earrings by Pardi. Specifically, the lyrics, “If you a Black girl, if you a Black girl / Do your thing,” play on a loop in the background.

The video starts with Megan twerking in tiny black leather booty shorts. The Instagram video then shows Megan in the mirror with an orange and black bikini and later a white bikini.

Besides her twerking skills, the video montage also shows Megan receiving Grammy Awards. The post cuts to Megan at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where she received a Woman of the Year award.

The video montage finishes with Megan twerking in a black thong. The caption tags Pardi and features a blue heart.

Pardi commented on the video, “God was really on one .. when he made this one.”

Megan Thee Stallion covers CR Fashion Book

The newest edition of CR Fashion Book features Megan Thee Stallion on the cover. Megan discusses equality in the hip-hop industry and women’s voices in the interview.

Megan says, “Sex is not just one-sided, men should not be the only people who are allowed to speak on sex. Women should be able to control the narrative of how they want to be treated, not only in public but in the bedroom.”

Megan is setting an example with her twerking videos and body positivity. The Houston rapper explains, “ I’m confident in myself, and I try to set an example for all my ladies to embrace their confidence and sexuality.”



The interview features other revelations by Megan, the cover girl of the newest edition.