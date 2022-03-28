Megan Thee Stallion stuns at the Oscars in a blue mermaid dress with a mile-high thigh slit 

Megan Thee Stallion stuns at her first-ever Oscar Awards. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion hopped off of a jet and onto a red carpet, and she did it seamlessly.

The Savage rapper was stunning and classy in a blue mermaid gown featuring a signature cutout that showed her cinched waist. She dripped in diamonds and sapphires and looked elegant in her inaugural appearance. The strapless number was by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, who recently collaborated with Cardi B.

This Oscars appearance is a huge deal for Megan Thee Stallion because the Oscars 2022 marks her first time at the Academy Awards.

Megan’s gorgeous strapless gown was from Indian designer Gaurav Gupta.

She shared some behind-the-scenes for her lucky Instagram followers. The behind-the-scenes photos showed Megan getting ready and later on the red carpet.

She wrote for the Instagram caption, “Fresh off the plane to thee Oscar’s.”

Megan’s hair was in a sleek updo bun, and as always, her baby hairs laid.

Megan was dropping in diamonds and sapphires to match her blue gown. She wore sapphire diamond earrings and a sapphire diamond ring that was a play on Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s ring.

Megan’s neckline was naked and revealed her collarbones and cleavage.

Megan’s makeup was slayed and featured a dramatic cat eye and a defined crease. As usual, Meg’s skin was glowing in dewy, clean makeup.

Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Megan’s comments were full of compliments and praise from admirers and colleagues. Megan got love from two former Fifth Harmony members, Normani and Lauren.

Normani commented, “the oneeeeee.”

Lauren Jauregui said, “you look stunnningggggg.”

Twitter also showed love for The Sweetest Pie rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion looks like a GODDESS in her #Oscars red carpet debut 💎 pic.twitter.com/IcVPCq3qrU — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) March 27, 2022

Megan The Stallion performs at the 2022 Oscars

Some fans wondered why Megan Thee Stallion was at the 2022 Oscars and what tricks she had up her sleeve. As it turns out, the rapper performed at the Academy Awards.

Fans anticipated a performance of We Don’t Talk About Bruno, and Megan’s addition to the performance was a surprise by many.

Megan thee Stallion performs a rap verse during the performance of "We Don't Talk About Bruno" at the #Oscars. https://t.co/YILAwH0cbk pic.twitter.com/Q3dVjAc03e — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022

this song was the only reason I watched the awards and she ruined it — average curly hair enthusiast (@TandonRounak) March 28, 2022

Variety tweeted, “Megan thee Stallion performs a rap verse during the performance of We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the #Oscars.”

One angry fan replied, “this song was the only reason I watched the awards and she ruined it.”

The jury is still out on Megan Thee Stallion’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno, performance. It seems Megan’s red carpet style received praise, but her addition to the song… not so much.