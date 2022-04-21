Megan Fox returns to social media to promote Good Mourning movie with MGK

Megan Fox is back on Instagram to promote new movie, Good Mourning. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Actor Megan Fox has made a return to Instagram this week to promote a new movie, Good Mourning. The film is the personal project of boyfriend Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly. The pair both have starring roles.

Good Mourning follows the antics of MGK’s character, London Clash, as he attempts to land a major acting role and prevent his girlfriend Apple (Becky G) from breaking up with him.

Megan Fox plays a supporting role in the film, and with its release now confirmed for next month, the 35-year-old actor took the opportunity to end her three-week hiatus from Instagram to promote the movie.

Fox’s relationship with Instagram has been somewhat controversial in the last year as she tends to post pictures that could be conservatively described as raunchy. Really raunchy.

But last night, the Transformers actress posted a hilarious trailer for Good Mourning, which featured herself extinguishing a fire and calling her boyfriend’s character an “idiot.”

At the time of writing, Megan’s post had picked up nearly one million views.

Opinions were mixed over Megan Fox’s Instagram post

Obviously, Fox received a lot of love from her fans in the comments, but opinion was divided over the quality of the trailer.

One negative commenter wrote: “this looks like a low budget movie,” but others were more positive: “actually looks like it could be decent i cant lie.”

Another fan professed their love for Fox and asked that the actress be patient with her followers: “Be patient to your followers. we love you!” And someone else simply wrote: “I love this for y’all.”

Good Mourning stars Pete Davidson and Megan Fox

Good Mourning is the creation of Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun, who are the writers and directors of the movie. Apart from Fox and Becky G, the guys managed to enlist the help of SNL’s Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron, GaTa, Zach Villa, Boo Johnson, Jenna Boyd, and Whitney Cummings.

According to Collider, the comic movie can best be described as a cross between Pineapple Express and The Hangover.

The trailer featured MGK’s character narrating his life and fondly discussing his girlfriend Apple, who he has been dating for a year. He then received a confusing text which may or may not suggest that Apple was about to end the relationship.

During the trailer, we see Fox’s character burst through the door with a fire extinguisher before putting out a fire started by MGK’s pal burning incense. Fox calls him an idiot but also tells him, “I hope you find your girlfriend.”

Good Mourning will be released in theaters on May 20.