Machine Gun Kelly to direct film starring Megan Fox and Pete Davidson

Fresh off the recent success of his new punk rock album, Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly is on a different path to flex his artistic abilities.

The 31-year-old musician is directing, with a new film on the way featuring more than a few of his famous friends.

MGK recently revealed the poster for his upcoming movie, which stars comedians, actors, and musicians, including fiancee Megan Fox and good friend Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson, Megan Fox headline MGK’s movie cast

On Friday, Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, shared the official poster for his new film, Good Mourning.

The cast includes his fiancee Megan Fox and good friend Pete Davidson, comedian Whitney Cummings, and musicians Travis Barker and Becky G.

“When life hits a new low, reach for a new high,” the poster’s tagline reads. Additional slides feature a white t-shirt with the film’s title and a funny clip of MGK shaking a piece of wood with eyes and lips on it at the camera.

In his caption, MGK told fans to drop a popcorn emoji in the comments if they wanted to see the official trailer for the film. As of this report, it has over 460,000 Likes, seeming to show there’s considerable interest in his latest project.

Based on the IMDB synopsis, Good Mourning is the story of movie star London Ransom who has to choose between pursuing his one true love or getting a “life-changing, starring role” in a huge movie.

MGK met Fox during previous film, also appeared in Davidson’s movie

While Machine Gun Kelly is well known for his rap and punk rock music, he’s no stranger to the world of film. In fact, he met his now-fiancee Megan Fox while on a movie set.

The two first met up while filming for 2021’s Midnight in the Switchgrass, which Fox headlined alongside Emile Hirsch and Bruce Willis. MGK had the role of Calvin in the film.

MGK and Fox developed a close bond, which ultimately led to that proposal featuring blood-drinking. The memorable engagement took place this past January, with the couple sharing a video on Instagram.

In addition to his appearance in Midnight in the Switchgrass, many viewers saw MGK pop up in 2019’s The Dirt as Tommy Lee, in Davidson’s film, The King of Staten Island, and the Netflix movie Bird Box.

MGK has also appeared on the Saturday Night Live stage, where his friend Pete Davidson has been a cast member since 2014. He opened up about his friendship with Davidson and the Kanye West feud on The Howard Stern Show, saying he “totally” has Pete’s back.

“I got thrown in that too oddly enough,” he said regarding the feud, adding, “But at the end of the day, we’re young men trying to find our place in the world and figuring it out, and it doesn’t help when you got a million voices you know ripping you apart or telling you you’re doing this or this wrong.”

The feud erupted once Kim Kardashian began dating Davidson after she was a guest host last October on SNL.

Over the past several months, West started to target Davidson in his social media posts, songs, and music videos.The feud ceased for now, as Ye has been silent on Instagram since a 24-hour suspension from the platform weeks ago.

Fans are now awaiting that official trailer for his film starring Davidson and Fox. It seems like it could be a romantic comedy, but one never knows what direction MGK may take with his work!

Good Mourning is currently in post-production.