Kaley Cuoco finally speaks out about rumors of romance with Pete Davidson

Kaley Cuoco addresses romance rumors about Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kaley Cuoco took an opportunity at her latest cover photoshoot with Glamour to set the record straight about an alleged affair with Pete Davidson.

Kaley spoke to Glamour magazine about allegations that she and her Meet Cute co-star were an item.

Although she never explicitly denied the rumors, she was complimentary of Pete.

Kaley went into detail about her experience filming with Pete and said the two became good friends. Kaley also echoed the sentiments of Khloe Kardashian and said Pete was funny.

Kaley Cuoco finally sets the record straight about her alleged romance with Pete Davidson

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson became friends on the set of Meet Cute last August.

Kaley talked to an interviewer at Glamour magazine about her experience filming with Pete. She said, “We really became very good friends, and he truly is one of the nicest people in the world. I loved seeing him on set, and how he was with fans and with the crew. He took pictures with everybody.”

Kaley revealed that she stayed in touch with Pete, “I texted him the other day and said, ‘What life are you living right now? I just want to know.’ I don’t even think he knows how famous he is. I know that sounds cheesy. But I don’t think he knows.”

Pete and Kim Kardashian connected in October, and although he was famous before, his popularity increased after his relationship with the reality star.

According to Kaley, Pete does not love fame. She continued, “I got to know him very well, and he doesn’t thrive on that. He’s just Pete. He laughs everything off.”

Kaley also revealed that she saw their new movie, Meet Cute.

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson star in Meet Cute

Romance rumors swirled after photographs of Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson filming their new film surfaced.

The two filmed Meet Cute last summer, and both Kaley and Pete broke up with their significant others. Their simultaneous break-ups and filming together exacerbated rumors that the two were a couple. Kaley and her husband, Karl Cook, announced their divorce last September. Pete and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor broke up during the filming of Meet Cute.

Meet Cute is a romantic comedy directed by Alex Lehmann that features time travel.

Kaley told Glamour that she saw and enjoyed the film. She said, “I saw the movie recently, and I’m so excited about it. I’m trying not to be biased, but it’s really sweet.”

Meet Cute is in post-production.