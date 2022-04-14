Kaley Cuoco stuns in a white bikini top

Kaley Cuoco is daring in a white ensemble that shows underboob. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kaley Cuoco is sporting a new look, and it features some trendy underboob.

The Flight Attendant actress graced the cover of Glamour magazine and gave fans a sneak peek of what to expect. The photoshoot featured elegant styles, designer duds, and the main attraction: Kaley.

Fans have eagerly awaited Kaley’s HBO Max series Flight Attendant Season 2; the first season was a critical and commercial success. Kaley finished filming Season 2, and viewers can expect it on their screens soon.

The candid actress also offered insight into her mental health struggles and plans for the future.

Kaley Cuoco flaunts her figure in bikini top for Glamour magazine

Kaley Cuoco graced the cover of Glamour magazine in an elegant white pantsuit and white bikini top, which revealed some underboob action. The risky look was new for The Big Bang Theory actress.

Kaley wore her hair in an updo, and her pout featured a light pink color for another photo.

She expressed thanks in the caption, tagged her gaggle of team members, and wrote, “My first @glamourmag cover baby! thank you to the entire team that made this a dream day! Incredible glam @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @jamiemakeup @christinesymondshair@lauradidmynails @cbroday@laurenwbrown @sashacorban @amyharrity ( lastly thank you @jessicaradloff14 for the beautifully written article.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kaley was ethereal in another shot and wore a long flowing Prabal Gurung dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Her comments section was full of praise for the risque look.

Kaley Cuoco talks about mental health and therapy

Kaley Cuoco opened up about the past year, which she admitted was difficult for her.

Kaley told Glamour, “I’ve been very open [on social media] that I’ve struggled this last year. And because I am so capable and strong, I wanted people to see, it’s not all magic, and it’s not all easy. I struggle with what I want, what I think I’m supposed to have.”

Kaley continued to discuss the future; she and her husband Karl Cook filed for divorce last year. She said, “Being fearful, being scared of what the future holds. It’s the pressure of family, of kids, of: Can I have all these things? Do I want those things? It’s funny how you can have one part of your life feel so f****** good and the other feels like a mess. I’m learning as I go.”

Kaley said she has tried to be less rigid with the help of therapy. She explained, “I’m talking about that a lot in therapy. I’m so black-and-white, and trying to find the gray is just very hard for me. It’s all or nothing. I actually have a T-shirt that says, “Still trying to find the gray.” And I admit that’s a downfall. I’ve lost relationships over it; I’ve lost friendships over it.”

Kaley is the April cover girl for Glamour magazine.