Martha Stewart says goodbye to her ‘defenseless’ cat after she claims her dogs mistakenly killed it

Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of her beloved cat Princess Peony.

The 80-year-old businesswoman shared the tragic news recently that her feline friend had been shockingly attacked and subsequently killed by her four dogs after she alleges that the pups mistook Princess for an “interloper.”

Martha posted a picture of some men digging a shallow grave next to the caption “burying the beautiful and unusual Princess Peony. the four dogs mistook her for an interloper and killed her defenseless little self. i will miss her very badly . RIP beauty.”

Fans and celebrities quickly took to her comment section to express their empathy, including Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo, who penned “So sorry ❤️,” and Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s Kris Jenner, who shared three crying emojis to the post.

Others took to Martha’s page to share their concern and horror over the news, with some appearing to chastise her for allowing so many dogs to be around cats.

“Does anyone else [find] it disturbing the dogs killed her cat? I am horrified,” said one concerned citizen.

Two others shared similar thoughts, adding “Hold up…what????” and “4 dogs is a pack & very dangerous. Be careful.”

Martha had posted before that her cats were afraid of the dogs

While Martha continues to mourn her beloved feline, the successful career woman will need to continue to care for her other animals, claiming once that she has owned dozens and dozens of a wide range of pets.

The purported animal lover left a disturbing bread crumb behind that could point to the recent tragedy. Page Six revealed that Martha posted an Instagram pic last summer in which she said her “cats feel liberated because the four dogs are away on vacation. Leaving the cats alone in the house to roam, relax, recover !!!”

Whether or not the post was a sign of the coming events that transpired this week, Martha is undoubtedly going to need a lot of time to grieve the loss of Princess and recover from the shock of the attack, regardless of any potential past indications that her cats were not at ease around the dogs.