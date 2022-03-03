Khloe Kardashian fans can’t stop talking about how she looks in photos with Kris Jenner and Martha Stewart

Khloe Kardashian’s newest photos have the internet buzzing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxMedia

Khloe Kardashian uploaded a selfie with Kris Jenner and Martha Stewart, but it wasn’t the trio’s meeting that got fans talking. The appearance of the three ladies garnered a lot of attention.

Khloe’s new selfie left fans puzzled as they claimed the photos were unrecognizable. Fans questioned whether heavy editing or surgery was to blame.

The reality star is not new to controversy regarding her social media posts.

Last month, Kanye West critiqued Khloe after her Instagram post with a picture with his daughter Chicago. The filtered photo caused Kanye to complain that Chicago looked “too grown.”

Khloe Kardashian’s new selfie has fans commenting on her changing looks

Khloe added a new Instagram post featuring her mom Kris Jenner and entrepreneur Martha Stewart. The four photos showed the trio at Kris’ house. Khloe appears in the middle of the photo with her mom Kris and Martha on each side.

In the final picture, Martha poses on Kris’ famous spiral staircase.

Fans pointed out that all three looked different and wondered if it was filtered, photoshop or surgery. Kris and Martha had noticeably youthful appearances with smooth skin in the pictures.

For the caption, Khloe wrote, “My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe listed Martha’s desirable traits, “Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She’s ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she’s bad a**! She is organized AF.”

Khloe continued to sing Martha praises and wrote, “She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, loves her CBD And she ain’t no snitch. This is my kind of Queen. All Hail .”

One fan asked, “What filters do you use?”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Another fan wrote, “I miss how Khloe used to look. It’s sad what our society does to women.”

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has been criticized in the past for use of filters

Khloe critics have cited her frequent use of filters and editing as reasons for criticism.

The reality stars’ looks have changed drastically since Keeping Up With The Kardashians began airing in 2007.

Khloe posted a series of videos and photos to her Instagram to clap back at haters.

Khloe’s looks have changed, but she attributed the change to weight loss and make-up. She said, “I love a good filter, lighting, and edit here and there. The same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen, and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically.”

In a June 2021 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe said, “I’ve had one nose job.” She denied Botox use and said she reacts badly to it.

The Hulu series The Kardashians airs Thursday, April 14th.