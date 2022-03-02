Khloe Kardashian poses in skintight chocolate latex, warns ‘slippery when wet’ 

Khloe Kardashian adds new photoshoot in chocolate latex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian’s revenge body is better than ever.

The Revenge Body star took some new thirst traps pics on Instagram that featured her snatched waist and fit body.

The mother of True Thompson showed Tristan Thompson what he is missing in the gorgeous new pictures.

Khloe, who will appear on the Hulu series The Kardashians, has had a tough couple of months. But it isn’t obvious from her newest Instagram shots. In the country-inspired photos, Khloe poses with a red Toyota truck.

She wears head-to-toe latex in a delicious chocolate color.

Khloe Kardashian shared a new latex photoshoot on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is in the best shape of her life, and she has the photos to prove it. Khloe did a rustic photoshoot, complete with a vintage red truck. The series of four photos feature Khloe in a skintight latex ensemble.

The first picture shows Khloe’s tiny waist as she leans against a red pickup truck.

Khloe wears a brown leather trench coat that drapes across her elbows. Her hair is light blonde, in voluminous loose curls.

Khloe gives fans a side view of her chocolate brown latex outfit in the second picture. She rests one foot on the wheel of the truck as she poses for the camera; the picture highlights her long legs.

In the third photo, Khloe reaches her bright mint manicure on top of the truck. She wears chocolate brown Louboutins to round out the outfit.

The caption reads, “Slippery when wet.”

Khloe tagged celebrity makeup artist Ash Holm, who frequently paints the face of sister Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.

Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassi approves and writes some heart-eyed emojis.

Lala writes, “I mean, YES,” and some choice emojis.

Finally, big sister Kourtney jokes, “*stalks license plate number.”

These pictures are the latest of a string of sultry shots added to Khloe’s Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian wears Tristan Thompson’s ring amidst the continued drama

Despite Tristan Thompson’s baby mama drama, Khloe appeared to show solidarity with the NBA star.

She and Tristan attended a wedding late last month, and she posted a photoshoot on her Instagram that featured her diamond engagement ring from Tristan.

The caption said, “No pressure, no diamonds.”

The reality star insists she is not interested in rekindling romances with Tristan. The NBA star is undergoing his own controversy, as his latest baby mama said he had not seen his child nor paid child support.

The series premiere of The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.