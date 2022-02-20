Khloe Kardashian blasted for filtered photo with Chicago after Kanye West complains she looks ‘too grown’

Khloe Kardashian is getting a bit of backlash for photos she posted after spending a girls’ day with the kids. Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is catching heat over a photo she shared of herself and her niece, Chicago West.

First to complain was naturally Chicago’s dad, Kanye West, who posted a cropped version of the pic, removing Khloe from it, while making the claim that his daughter looks “too grown” in the photo due to the filter that Khloe used on it.

Unsurprisingly, Kanye has already deleted the photo, along with his complaint, but the damage is already done as the criticism has made its way to Reddit, where many there seem to agree with the controversial rapper about the picture of Khloe and Chicago.

Khloe Kardashian poses with Chicago in filtered photo

Khloe didn’t remove the photo of herself and Chicago that was shared to her Instagram stories despite Kanye’s complaint about it.

Earlier this month, the Kardashian sisters all unfollowed Kanye after his constant rants about his estranged wife Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. While it’s possible that caused Khloe to not even see Kanye’s complaint, it’s fair to say she may also have opted to leave the picture up to let him know that he’s not getting under her skin.

In the sweet selfie, Khloe and Chicago both looked at the camera, making a kiss face for the cute photo together.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe catches heat for putting a filter on Chicago

As the debate rages on Reddit, many have shared their opinions about Khloe Kardashian’s filter use, Kanye West’s reposting of the controversial picture, and whether all of this was a bad idea or not.

It seems that the bulk of commenters agree with Kanye on this one, that putting a filter on Chicago was both unnecessary and a little too much.

“Kanye is not happy about this picture lol,” one commenter wrote

Another responded, “And reposted it to show his displeasure.”

Yet another weighed in, reminding everyone, “Yeah he shared a picture he didn’t want to have on the internet for millions to see.”

Yet another shared how they felt, siding with the controversial rapper. They wrote, “For Once..I’m with him on this.”

Pic credit: u/teapot0/Reddit

The criticism continued, with another poster writing, “Khloe’s obsession with putting filters on the kids drives me nuts.”

That was followed up with a comment saying, “I think it’s because she has a filter on herself and you cant selectively choose who gets the filters. The kids get filtered because she wants the filter for herself. At least in this case.”

“Exactly. She would NEVVVVVVERRRRRR post anything but a heavily edited/filtered selfie. The kids just get caught in her body dysmorphia crossfire. Chicago in particular is one of the most photogenic, strikingly beautiful children I’ve ever seen in my life, putting a filter on her (but really any kid besides the funny ones they like to play with like the dog with a tongue) is criminally insane,” a Khloe critic commented.

Pic credit: u/teapot0/Reddit

In another group of comments, the filter itself was criticized with one person saying that Chicago could resemble “anything here” because the “picture is so altered.”

Yet another said, “Kanye was right.”

Khloe also was criticized for using Chicago as a “prop” for “yet another selfie of Herself.”

Pic credit: u/teapot0/Reddit

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t responded to any of the criticism, whether it be from Kanye himself or the internet.

She has and always will stick by her sister Kim’s side, especially as she navigates the drama that Kanye has been kicking up for her lately.