Kanye West finally responds to Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition, requests likely to cause more delays

Kanye West has threatened his estranged wife's boyfriend Pete Davidson in songs and social media.

Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian’s request to be declared single amid their divorce.

The rapper has launched social media attacks against SNL comedian Pete Davidson, who is dating the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Ye broke up with actress Julia Fox after their whirlwind romance; the 44-year-old then began campaigning to win Kim back with romantic gestures.

His latest move is in court and will likely delay their divorce proceeding, which began after Kim filed for divorce about a year ago.

Kanye has three conditions if Kim wants to be declared single

According to court documents obtained by US Weekly, West responded to Kim’s petition in regard to their custody and property agreements that have yet to be handled.

Ye’s attorneys presented three conditions that the rapper demands for his estranged wife to be declared single.

If either of them dies, the Donda rapper wants to ensure any money they may owe each other gets reimbursed.

Secondly, he wants to block Kim from transferring assets out of any trust they created.

And finally, Kanye wants Kim to waive their marital privilege until a final custody decision. This ensures any communications between them could be included in the court record.

He wants the same stipulation regarding spousal privilege being waived if Kim remarries.

Kanye issues a public apology to Kim K

Earlier this week, the fashion designer apologized to Kardashian for “harassing” her by posting screenshots of their text messages to Instagram in which she stated his threats against Davidson could put the comedian in danger.

He also apologized for writing his Instagram captions with caps lock.

“I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication,” West wrote Monday on Instagram but has since deleted the post, which continues

“I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

The rapper has since turned his focus to music as he promotes his upcoming album Donda 2.

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her divorce from Kanye West in a new interview with Vogue.

The SKIMS founder spoke about focusing on her happiness rather than others, acknowledging that her choice “created changes and caused my divorce.”

Their marriage produced four children together, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.