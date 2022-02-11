How Khloe Kardashian helped Kim Kardashian through online backlash

Khloe Kardashian advised Kim Kardashian to avoid social media remarks about her and Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/StarMaxWorldwide

Kim Kardashian recently shared how Khloe Kardashian taught her to block out the current noise regarding her life.

Although the SKIMS founder, 41, has been in the spotlight for quite some time, her divorce from Kanye West sparked several opinions on social media. Additionally, Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson last October, eight months after filing for divorce.

Earlier this year, The Kardashians star opened up about adjusting to her new life in front of the world and explained how her family supports her through the ongoing controversy.

Khloe Kardashian’s response to Kim Kardashian’s social media haters

On Wednesday, Kardashian shared her Vogue US cover via social media. The outlet also posted several photos from the fashion spread and shared the story on its website.

Throughout her discussion with Jen Wang, Kardashian revealed how her life changed when she turned 40 in October 2020. In addition to finding the courage to choose herself, the reality star said she no longer reacts to the negative comments she receives online. Kardashian also added that her sister, Khloe, gave her substantial advice on dealing with social media haters who comment on her accounts.

“My 40s are about being Team Me,” the KKW Beauty CEO told the outlet. “I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’”

Khloe’s advice to her older sister possibly came from her own experiences with social media commentary. Last month, the Good American founder received several viral moments after Tristan Thompson revealed he’s the father of his son with Maralee Nichols. Additionally, some fans recently criticized Khloe’s appearance on Instagram, specifically her hands.

Khloe Kardashian supports Kim Kardashian moving on from Kanye West

After her separation from West, Kardashian became romantically linked to multiple celebrities like Van Jones and Maluma. After shutting down the rumors, she began spending time with Davidson, who she connected with on the set of Saturday Night Live. Since their first public outing, the pair has had multiple dates and vacationed together in the Bahamas. Despite fans questioning the validity of the relationship, Davidson confirmed on Tuesday that Kardashian is his girlfriend.

The mother of four is also fond of her 28-year-old beau, and recently she invited him on a group trip to an escape room with her friends. Khloe was also in attendance and approved of Kardashian’s blossoming romance.

“She loves Pete and is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister,” a source told Page Six. “She is so happy to see how happy he makes her sister. We hear their closest friends and family approve on both sides.”

Even though she has her family’s support, Kardashian’s drama with West remains ongoing. Last week, the Yeezy CEO addressed their co-parenting relationship online when his wife allowed their daughter, North West, to use TikTok. Kardashian responded on Instagram and described the actions as negative and “hurtful.”