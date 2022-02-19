Khloe Kardashian shows off toned abs and muscular arms, poses nearly shirtless in denim for Good American

Khloe Kardashian has definitely been working out since the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Khloe Kardashian knows all about a good revenge body, and ever since Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal broke late last year, it seems she’s been working hard on hers.

The Kardashians star has been showing off her evolving figure pretty often these days, usually to promote her Good American brand, and now, the middle Kar-Jenner sister has done it again.

Khloe Kardashian strikes a sleek figure in Good American

Khloe, who designed her Good American brand to be size-inclusive, has been focused on herself lately and it shows.

Though Khloe has been understandably keeping a low profile lately, she is still starring in her own ads as she promotes her clothing line, and the latest is definitely an attention grabber.

In it, Khloe poses in a pair of Good ’90s Loose jeans paired with a matching denim button-up shirt that she pulled over one arm, wearing it halfway, and leaving her other arm, killer abs, and a sneaky bit of cleavage on display.

Khloe wore her blonde hair straight and parted down the middle. With her head cocked to the side, she made a kiss-face for the camera.

Khloe Kardashian is just co-parenting with Tristan Thompson after paternity scandal

The gorgeous display came just after reports that Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True spent an evening out with her dad, Tristan Thompson.

Following Tristan’s paternity scandal, which ultimately proved that he is the father to Maralee Nichols’ newborn son, it’s been said that Khloe has given up on trying to work things out with her basketballer baby daddy, finally realizing that he’ll never change his ways after multiple cheating scandals and now, the birth of another child.

Meanwhile, Maralee has put Tristan on blast with claims that he’s done nothing for her or their son since his birth and that he isn’t paying child support either.

Khloe Kardashian keeps getting betrayed but she’s the queen of second chances

Tristan’s cheating isn’t the first heartbreak for Khloe, as Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans watched her marriage to Lamar Odom crumble after he was accused of doing the same.

Many fans of the show will remember how devoted Khloe was to her marriage, giving Lamar shot after shot before ultimately pulling the plug on their marriage. That didn’t stop her from being right by his side during one of the hardest times of his life — after he overdosed while partying with escorts at a Nevada bunny ranch.

Khloe stayed by Lamar’s side during his hospitalization and didn’t even finalize their divorce until after he received the help he needed.

In the time since, Lamar has made it clear that losing Khloe Kardashian is one of the biggest regrets of his life. He said on Celebrity Big Brother, where he is still competing for the cash prize, that Khloe is a good woman and he would love for her to give him another chance to do it right.

He even shared on the show that he had a dream about Khloe while staying in the Big Brother house. “I miss her so much. I wish I could take that time back,” Lamar said about his ex-wife.