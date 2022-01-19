Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Ellen Pompeo and Scott Speedman on Grey’s Anatomy. Pic credit: ABC

Every season could be the last one for Grey’s Anatomy, but it will all come down to star Ellen Pompeo to decide when that happens.

The production has already announced that when Ellen decides to leave the show, that will mark the end for Grey’s Anatomy.

The good news for fans is that Grey’s Anatomy will get a new season, as Ellen agreed to come back for a nineteenth season.

Here is everything we know so far about Grey’s Anatomy Season 19.

This article provides everything that is known about Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 19 of Grey’s Anatomy?

The entire deal was that Grey’s Anatomy would continue to return as long as Ellen Pompeo signed on for new seasons.

Once Dr. Grey is gone, the show will end, ratings juggernaut or not.

The good news is that Pompeo will be back and so will Grey’s Anatomy.

The longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history will be back on ABC for a 19th season.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” said creator Shonda Rhimes. “This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week.

“And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

Last season, the news stretched out until May, but Ellen seems more than ready to return for another season and signed on early this time around.

Along with Pompeo’s return, ABC announced that executive producer Krista Vernoff — the showrunner since Season 14 when creator Shonda Rhimes handed over its reins — will continue to oversee the show.

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” said Vernoff.

“I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

Release date latest: When does Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 come out?

It seemed no surprise that ABC will keep bringing back Grey’s Anatomy for new seasons as long as Ellen wants to return.

Grey’s Anatomy remains ABC’s top-rated show, and in the 18-to-49 demographic, it’s tied for No. 1 as broadcast television’s top-rated drama.

“‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world,” said Dana Walden, the chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television. “Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney Plus or Star Plus, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation.”

“We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

Every season of Grey’s Anatomy since the second has premiered in September. The 17th season didn’t premiere until November due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the 18th season was back to the September premiere.

Expect Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 to be back in September as well.

We will update this article with the official date when ABC announces it.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 cast updates

Ellen Pompeo will be back for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 as Meredith Grey.

Also back for the new season will be Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh, a transplant surgeon that Meredith is dating in Minneapolis.

Past cast members Kate Walsh, Abigail Spencer, and Kate Burton made appearances in Season 18.

New characters Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster) — the show’s first non-binary doctor — and Michelle Lin (Lynn Chen) have been added to the fold.

“Sadly, I think the legacy might simply just be that we made it possible for more people of color to have jobs on camera on television,” creator Shonda Rhimes said, “which makes me embarrassed for television.”

We will give more cast updates when Season 18 ends and ABC prepares for its 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 spoilers

The 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy was dedicated to frontline workers and added in the COVID-19 pandemic, with Meredith Grey nearly dying.

However, despite COVID-19 still being a major concern, Season 18 took place in a fictional post-pandemic world. In the season premiere in September, Scott Speedman made his debut as a series regular playing Nick Marsh.

Nick was a Minneapolis-based transplant surgeon who’d first met Meredith in Grey’s Anatomy Season 14.

Meredith now commutes to Minneapolis while attempting to cure Parkinson’s Disease — funded by Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher).

Meredith and Nick are now dating.

The overall story in next season of Grey’s Anatomy will all depend on how Season 18 ends.

“I have a 19-year-old who’s in college right now,” Shonda Rhimes said. “And when that 19-year-old was strapped to my chest as a baby, I wrote a show, and that show is still on the air.”

ABC has yet to announce when Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 will premiere.