Liam Payne was posting on Snapchat an hour before his death in Buenos Aires

Former One Direction star Liam Payne posted on Snapchat in the hours before his tragic death in Buenos Aires.

The 31-year-old singer died after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel, police confirmed.

Payne, who had been enjoying a vacation in Argentina, appeared in several casual and upbeat Snapchat videos.

According to Sky News in the videos, Payne discussed his plans for the day, mentioning it was a “beautiful day” in Argentina and that he intended to ride horses and play polo.

He joked about how physically difficult the sport was, saying it was tough on his back and neck from swinging the mallet.

“It’s so hard to do… my back and my neck from swinging that hammer around… or mallet, I think it’s called if you’re in the know,” Payne joked.

Snapchat videos show Payne’s joyful moments before the tragedy

Though the posts were made shortly before his death, the videos appeared to have been filmed days earlier as they featured Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who had already returned to Florida earlier in the week.

In the video, Payne toured the hotel room he shared with Cassidy, humorously teasing her about leaving Argentina: “Haha, loser, weirdo,” he joked.

Payne and Cassidy had been enjoying leisurely mornings during their trip, and he joked about their late start to the day, saying, “We literally sleep in every day until like 12,” with Cassidy chiming in, “We’re such losers.”

The pair had recently fostered a dog named Nala, and in the videos, Payne affectionately referred to their pet by a range of nicknames, including Noonie, Chooch, and Choochie.

Payne shared his excitement about returning home to see their dog after Cassidy left.

Payne’s passion for art is shown in his final posts

The final moments of Payne’s Snapchat update included a glimpse into his appreciation for art. He showcased some of the “amazing” pieces in his hotel room, commenting on his own interest in painting and creating art.

He shared with his followers that, although he hadn’t found much art that he truly loved, he admired the artwork in the room.

“They’ve got the most amazing art in this house,” Payne said, in what would be his last update to fans.

The news of Payne’s death shocked the world, especially given the lighthearted and joyful moments he shared with fans shortly before the tragic event.

The investigation into his death continues, with fans, friends, and family mourning the loss of the beloved musician

Payne is survived by his son Bear and his family.