One Direction fans blast TMZ for sharing Liam Payne death photos

One Direction fans are expressing outrage after TMZ published photos of Liam Payne’s body following his tragic death in Buenos Aires on October 16.

Payne, who fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina, was the subject of an article in the celebrity tabloid that included a cropped image of his body.

The photo, which reportedly showed Payne’s arm and waist, identifiable by his tattoos, was met with immediate backlash online.

TMZ initially described the image as one featuring Payne’s distinct tattoos, including a clock on his left forearm and a scorpion on his abdomen, which helped confirm his identity.

However, the decision to post the photo angered fans, with many accusing the outlet of disrespecting Payne and his family during such a sensitive time.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Payne’s death has left millions of his fans mourning his tragic death.

Fans blast TMZ for sharing photos of Liam Payne’s body

A fan took to Twitter to call out TMZ’s actions, stating, “Major f**k you to @TMZ for being true scumbags for posting the photos of Liam Payne’s body. The lack of class and respect they have is astounding.”

Another fan echoed this sentiment, writing, “Those pictures shattered millions of childhood hearts, making it feel much more real than any headline ever could.”

Liam Payne supporters blast TMZ for sharing a photo of his dead body. Pic credit: @RyanAbe/@iammpemba/Twitter.com

Liam Payne had a profound impact on his fans, many of whom grew up during his rise to fame as part of One Direction. His journey from a teenage talent on The X Factor to becoming a global superstar resonated with millions.

Payne’s openness about his struggles with fame, mental health, and personal challenges made him relatable and beloved by fans worldwide. His kindness, philanthropy, and enduring musical legacy have left a lasting mark on those who followed his career, ensuring he will be remembered fondly.

TMZ removed the photo of Liam Payne’s body

As outrage spread across social media, the tabloid quietly removed the photo without explaining.

The updated version of the article removed the image but continued to describe Payne’s tattoos, explaining how they confirmed early reports of his death.

Per Consequence, the edited copy read, “TMZ has seen a photo showing Liam’s body on the deck at the hotel with tables and chairs nearby. You can clearly see his tattoos — a clock on his left forearm, and a scorpion on his abdomen.”

Despite removing the controversial image, TMZ faced significant backlash for its decision to publish the photo in the first place. Fans argued that such graphic content was unnecessary and exploitative, especially given the emotional toll Payne’s death has had on his global fanbase.

While TMZ opted to take down the photos, the damage had already been done, as fans rallied online to defend Payne’s dignity and demand better media ethics in such sensitive cases.

Out of respect for Payne and his family, Monster & Critics are choosing not to share or show any of these images.