Harry Styles teases possible One Direction reunion

Harry Styles was one of the many celebrity guests that joined James Corden’s final episode of The Late Late Show.

In the episode, Styles opened up about the possibility of a One Direction reunion.

The British singer sat alongside Will Ferrell to play a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, which entails answering a question or eating unappetizing food.

The singer was asked, “Yes or no, will there be a One Direction reunion?”

Styles issued a response, revealing that he is open to a reunion.

“I think I’d never say never to that,” Styles said, per Hollywood Life, continuing. “I think if there was ever a time when we all felt like that was what we wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

While the pop band never officially disbanded, they haven’t released music since 2016. Zayn Malik left in 2015 and they released their final album, Made in the A.M.

Styles has gone on to have unprecedented success. His third album released in 2022, Harry’s House, won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 2023.

Its lead single, As It Was, was the number-one song in numerous countries and claimed the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The British crooner has also made a career for himself in Hollywood with lead roles in blockbuster movies.

Why Harry Styles turned down the role of Prince Eric Role in Little Mermaid

Little Mermaid director Rob Marshall spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the movie and revealed that Styles turned down a role in the upcoming blockbuster flick.

Marshall confirms he spoke with the singer about portraying Prince Eric but said Styles “really felt like he wanted to go off and do the movies that he ended up doing, which were sort of darker.”

The actor and singer starred in Don’t Worry Darling, which was directed by his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde, and the romantic drama My Policeman in 2022.

Louis Tomlinson said he was ‘mortified” following One Direction’s split

In an interview with The Times, One Direction star Louis Tomlinson opened up about the split of the successful British pop band.

The 31-year-old said he was left “mortified” and added, “I was absolutely gutted.”

“I was a bit bitter, I suppose because it just felt like another loss to me. But I’ve a better understanding of things now, and there’s not as much anger. It is what it is,” he said.

Tomlinson has suffered great losses in recent years. In December 2016, his mother, Johannah Deakin, died of leukemia and in 2019, his younger sister, Félicité Tomlinson, died from an accidental overdose.