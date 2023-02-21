Harry Styles’ fans are gagging after he drank from his own shoe during concert

Harry Styles shocked his fans by performing a shoey — when someone drinks alcohol from their own shoe.

It may seem like an extreme choice, but it is supposedly part of a long-standing Australian tradition.

It’s usually part of a celebration. Though it has a long history, it became popular in Australia when Formula One racer Daniel Ricciardo performed a shoey after winning the German Grand Prix.

As for Harry, he couldn’t refuse the hype at his concert in Australia and soon found himself doing the same.

He lifted his shoe high above his head and let the alcohol pour straight into his mouth in a memorable — albeit somewhat disgusting — display.

It seemed to be a hit at the concert as the excited screams grew from the crowd. However, his fans’ reactions have been primarily mixed online.

Harry Styles performs a shoey at a concert in Australia. Pic credit: Backgrid AU/BACKGRID

Harry Styles’ fans have mixed reactions to the Australian tradition

Harry’s fans’ reactions have been mixed, and some strong opinions have been aired on Twitter. The shoey seemed to change one user’s entire view on Harry, as they wrote, “notice how before he was classy and hot and now…”

Critics respond to Harry Styles’ on-stage shoey. Pic credit: @delightful_pov/Twitter

Another Twitter user thought the entire mention of the act should be deleted entirely from the internet, and they said so in all caps.

Critics respond to Harry Styles’ on-stage shoey. Pic credit: @folkloresluts/Twitter

Not everyone can handle the Australian tradition, and one user portrayed their disgust by writing, “EWWWWW.”

Critics respond to Harry Styles’ on-stage shoey. Pic credit: @RIHINDUSTRY/Twitter

Others did not believe the shoey was a tradition and even suggested it was a scam. “I can’t believe everyone always scams American celebrities into doing shoeys,” one Twitter user wrote.

Critics respond to Harry Styles’ on-stage shoey. Pic credit: @Imasmekyou/Twitter

Of course, not all the reactions were negative. Some’s fandom for Harry even seemed to grow after seeing the on-stage shoey.

Harry Styles’ fans support him

One Twitter user wrote, “And looks so sexy while doing it. He’s having so much fun in Australia love that for him.”

Fans respond to Harry Styles’ on-stage shoey. Pic credit: @NiruCherie/Twitter

Another wrote, “Why is this kinda hot.”

Fans respond to Harry Styles’ on-stage shoey. Pic credit: @CartiersSaint/Twitter

One user recalled the original celebrity that made the shoey popular in Australia by writing, “Daniel [Ricciardo] approves this.”

Fans respond to Harry Styles’ on-stage shoey. Pic credit: @Uka_1923/Twitter

Other defended Harry in the comments by explaining that the shoey is an Australian tradition.

Fans respond to Harry Styles’ on-stage shoey. Pic credit: @lifsuport/@aftrthewar/Twitter

Regardless of the mixed reactions, it’s clear that Harry’s concert-goers were big fans, and overall it sparked conversation.