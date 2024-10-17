X Factor and One Direction stars release statements following Liam Payne’s death

In the wake of Liam Payne’s tragic death, The X Factor, the show that launched his career, has released a heartfelt statement.

“We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and all who loved him,” the statement read.

Payne rose to stardom after his second audition for The X Factor in 2010. He was a key figure in forming One Direction, the global sensation that dominated charts for years.

Payne embarked on a solo career as he transitioned from being a British teen idol.

However, the former One Direction star struggled with fame and struggled with substance abuse issues.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Simon Cowell canceled the auditions for Britain’s Got Talent in the wake of Payne’s death.

Liam Payne’s rise to fame on X Factor

Liam Payne first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 at 14 but was cut at the Bootcamp stage. Undeterred, he returned to the show two years later. Simon Cowell and guest judge Nicole Scherzinger famously suggested that he join forces with fellow contestants Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik.

Together, they formed One Direction, a group that quickly became one of history’s most successful boy bands. Although the group finished third on the show, they later released hit singles and albums, capturing the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

After One Direction’s hiatus in 2016, Payne embarked on a solo career, releasing several singles, including the chart-topping Strip That Down.

His talent and perseverance helped him maintain a successful career in the music industry post-One Direction, though he faced personal challenges.

One Direction band members pay tribute to Liam Payne

Following Liam Payne’s passing, his former One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik released a joint statement expressing their grief.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” the statement read.

The statement reflected the strong bond they had built as bandmates, despite their paths after the group’s hiatus.

Payne’s death has left fans and celebrities mourning the loss of an immensely talented artist who touched the lives of many.

As investigations into the circumstances surrounding his passing continue, tributes have poured in from across the globe, highlighting his impact on the music world and his fans​.