Simon Cowell cancels Britain’s Got Talent auditions after Liam Payne’s death

Simon Cowell has postponed today’s Britain’s Got Talent auditions in Blackpool due to the sudden death of former One Direction member Liam Payne.

ApplauseStore, the show’s ticket manager, announced the postponement on X, citing “the tragic passing of Liam Payne,” and apologizing for any inconvenience.

Payne, who first rose to fame on Cowell’s The X Factor in 2010, was a key part of One Direction, the global sensation formed on the show.

Alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, Payne contributed to the release of five successful albums, all of which achieved platinum status in the U.S. and charted at the top in both the UK and U.S.

The sudden death of the 31-year-old has left the entertainment industry in shock. He passed away yesterday after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, before his tragic death, Hotel Casa Sur staff had contacted the police, reporting “an aggressive man who may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Daily Mail reported Ant and Dec, the show’s hosts, were seen leaving a hotel near where the auditions were set to take place.

BGT auditions were postponed. Pic credit: @ApplauseStore/X

Simon Cowell’s relationship with Liam Payne

While ITV has not announced when the auditions will resume, the postponement highlights the deep connection between Simon Cowell and Payne. They had a close professional relationship since the singer’s debut on The X Factor.

Over the years, Cowell made several notable statements about Payne, highlighting his admiration and occasional disappointment. When One Direction first formed on The X Factor, Cowell praised Payne’s talent, referring to him as one of the key figures in creating the group.

However, in 2016, Cowell expressed surprise and frustration when Payne signed a solo record deal with Capitol Records, instead of Cowell’s Syco Music. Despite this, Cowell continued to speak fondly of Payne’s contributions to One Direction and the music industry.

Liam Payne’s rise to superstardom

One Direction’s success under Cowell’s mentorship saw them rise to global superstardom, with hits such as What Makes You Beautiful and Little Things defining a generation of pop music fans.

He achieved moderate success in his solo career, releasing just one album in 2019.

Cowell’s decision to halt production on Britain’s Got Talent reflects the significant impact Payne had on his life and career.

This season of Britain’s Got Talent, now in its 18th, continues to be one of the UK’s most popular entertainment shows.

Fans of the series and Payne alike are left to grieve the singer’s untimely passing as the entertainment community mourns one of its brightest stars.