Liam Payne’s family releases a statement after One Direction star dies

Liam Payne’s family has issued a heartfelt statement after the One Direction star tragically died.

The One Direction star fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.

Payne, 31, was found dead at the scene, with police confirming that substances were seized from his hotel room during the investigation.

In their statement, shared with PA Media via CBS, Payne’s family expressed their deep sorrow.

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul,” reads the statement.

They added that the family supports each other during this difficult time and requested privacy.

One Direction band members have not publicly mourned Liam Payne

The tragedy has left Payne’s fans and friends devastated. While his former One Direction bandmates — Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik— have not publicly responded to the news, Payne was spotted attending Horan’s concert in Argentina just two weeks before his death.

Local police responded to an emergency call from staff at the Casa Sur Palermo Hotel, where Payne had been staying after reports of an “aggressive man” believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Argentina’s National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the retrieval of substances from Payne’s hotel room, though the investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding his fall is still ongoing.

911 call reveals Liam Payne struggled with substance abuse

Liam Payne, who rose to fame on The X Factor as part of One Direction, was beloved by millions worldwide. As part of the globally successful band, Payne was part of five chart-topping albums before the group went on hiatus in 2016.

In recent years, Payne spoke openly about his struggles with fame, mental health, and addiction, making him a relatable figure to many of his fans.

A 911 call, translated by Sky News, paints a chaotic scene as a man describes Payne as being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The caller feared the troubled pop star was a danger to himself due to the balcony in the hotel room.

Tributes have continued to pour in from Payne’s supporters, who have shared memories of his generosity, talent, and sense of humor.

Several fans shared Scott Mills’s tribute to Payne as he remembered his rise to fame as part of One Direction.

i haven't been able to stop crying since watching these two videos on scott mills' page. lovely tribute to liam payne 🤍 pic.twitter.com/iiMSX49d4v — sherri ➰ (@SHERRI_LH) October 17, 2024

Although Payne’s family and friends are asking for privacy, overwhelming support from his fanbase reflects his lasting impact on those who followed his career and admired his honesty in the face of personal challenges.